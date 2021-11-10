This Instagram Page Will Plant a Tree for Every Pet Photo You Share

An account that goes by the name Plant A Tree Co. on Instagram has admitted that they were behind the anonymous tree planting post. The organisation posted a carousel on the platform claiming responsibility for the viral sensation. The post started as an ‘Add Yours’ sticker that quickly flew around Instagram Stories after rapidly gaining popularity. The viral sticker pledged, “We’ll plant 1 tree for every pet picture” which was followed by an emoji of a dog. Users of the photo-sharing platform, over 4 million of them, responded by sharing images of their beloved pets. The planting effort campaign also saw actresses like Sarah Hyland and Lili Reinhart, get on board with it.

Soon enough, people, who posted their pet pictures started questioning, “Where are the 4 million trees?” The organisation later claimed that the said post was deleted only 10 minutes later because they realised that they would not be able to honour the commitment to plant trees. According to the post, it was started as a fun campaign to raise awareness of environmental issues. But soon they understood that it could prove very popular and decided to take the post down. They claimed it was an honest mistake and that soon things went out of control. After the original post was deleted, people were able to continue sharing regardless as only the credit was removed from the sticker. The sticker was not entirely deleted from the site.

To harness the attention garnered recently, the organisation set up a fundraiser. They wrote, “We are simply raising money through this Instagram fundraiser which will directly go to them so that they can use it to plant trees. We never touch any of the money.”

Meanwhile, Instagram has clearly distanced itself from the company and its campaign. Responding to the viral campaign, the platform hinted that they will work on a way to bring transparency in situations like this.

A spokesperson for Meta which owns Instagram and Facebook, said in an email to CTVNews.ca,"The ‘plant 1 tree for every pet picture’ Add Yours thread was disabled to limit misunderstanding around who authored the original post. We’re working on ways to make authorship clearer and minimize confusion moving forward.”

Plant A Tree Co. sent a direct message to Instagram head Adam Mosseri asking if the platform will plant the trees for them.

