This Instagrammer Is Photoshopping a Godzilla Into all Of His Travel Photos

Some people take their significant others to vacation with them, some take their families and some people take their pets.

This film-maker on Instagram is taking something else he holds dear to him with him on vacation - his pet Godzilla. Nope, not a typo.

Kieran Murray, who has been travelling with a toy figurine for a while, and taking perspective photos for his Instagram, decided to up things a notch and start Photoshopping his 'friend' into his travel photos.

Murray is currently based in New York City, so most of Godziling’s antics taken place in Manhattan and Brooklyn, reports Travel Leisure. But not just regional, Godzilla, called @ryangodzilling on Instagram has been travelling across countries.

He's gone swimming at Lake Orta in Italy.

And relaxing in the sun in Australia.

And New York in the snow!

He even made it to the Area 51 raid.

Not just destinations, they also go bowling together.

And watch sunsets together.

They also gaze at modern art together.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.