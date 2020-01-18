This Instagrammer Is Photoshopping a Godzilla Into all Of His Travel Photos
Initially started as perspective photography, the filmmaker now Photoshops the toy into all his travel photos.
Image credits: Kieran Murray/Instagram.
Some people take their significant others to vacation with them, some take their families and some people take their pets.
This film-maker on Instagram is taking something else he holds dear to him with him on vacation - his pet Godzilla. Nope, not a typo.
Kieran Murray, who has been travelling with a toy figurine for a while, and taking perspective photos for his Instagram, decided to up things a notch and start Photoshopping his 'friend' into his travel photos.
Murray is currently based in New York City, so most of Godziling’s antics taken place in Manhattan and Brooklyn, reports Travel Leisure. But not just regional, Godzilla, called @ryangodzilling on Instagram has been travelling across countries.
He's gone swimming at Lake Orta in Italy.
And relaxing in the sun in Australia.
And New York in the snow!
He even made it to the Area 51 raid.
View this post on Instagram
Minding our own business, walking home from dinner in Roswell, New Mexico and Ryan suddenly gets abducted by aliens! smh🙄 Don’t panic. He’s alright. I think he’s more upset about the fact that the alien tractor beam wasn’t strong enough to lift his big bones. 🍑 After it was over he kept asking me if I thought he was “abductable” and I reassured him that if I was an alien, he would be my first abductee. 👽🖖👾 thanks @hbrfilm for phoning home for us
Not just destinations, they also go bowling together.
And watch sunsets together.
They also gaze at modern art together.
View this post on Instagram
Ryan is really trying his best to appreciate modern art... He especially liked this piece and said “it emphasizes a heated depiction of fiery lust and compassion, as the warm use of colour suggests. And the subtle use of geometry is a clue that every individual must strive to use the metaphorical big logs to keep the fire of society lit. Simply magnificent“ Then I leaned in and told him it was a fire extinguisher.
