Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

This Instagrammer Is Photoshopping a Godzilla Into all Of His Travel Photos

Initially started as perspective photography, the filmmaker now Photoshops the toy into all his travel photos.

Raka Mukherjee | @RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 18, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Instagrammer Is Photoshopping a Godzilla Into all Of His Travel Photos
Image credits: Kieran Murray/Instagram.

Some people take their significant others to vacation with them, some take their families and some people take their pets.

This film-maker on Instagram is taking something else he holds dear to him with him on vacation - his pet Godzilla. Nope, not a typo.

Kieran Murray, who has been travelling with a toy figurine for a while, and taking perspective photos for his Instagram, decided to up things a notch and start Photoshopping his 'friend' into his travel photos.

Murray is currently based in New York City, so most of Godziling’s antics taken place in Manhattan and Brooklyn, reports Travel Leisure. But not just regional, Godzilla, called @ryangodzilling on Instagram has been travelling across countries.

He's gone swimming at Lake Orta in Italy.

And relaxing in the sun in Australia.

And New York in the snow!

He even made it to the Area 51 raid.

Not just destinations, they also go bowling together.

And watch sunsets together.

They also gaze at modern art together.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram