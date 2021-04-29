This International Dance Day, Check Out Some of the Most Iconic Bollywood Dance Numbers

International Dance Day was started in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, which is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The day is celebrated every year on April 29 to commemorate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. International Dance Day was initiated to encourage participation and education towards dance, with several dance fests and events organised all over the globe on this day, to bring people together through the common language of dance.

The theme of this year’s International Dance Day is Purpose Of Dance. The primary aim of the International Dance Day is to celebrate the universality of dance by crossing political, cultural and ethnic barriers. On this International Dance Day, here are some iconic Bollywood dance moves that instantly became popular.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

This energetic track from Mani Ratnam’s 1998 filmDil Se…is still popular with the masses. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on top of a train.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Every 90s kids’ favourite song to dance on. Sung by Lucky Ali, this song from Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 filmKaho Naa… Pyaar Haisees Hrithik Roshan put his best foot forward as a dancer.

Hudd Hudd Dabangg

Who doesn’t remember Salman Khan twisting his belt buckle on this popular number from the 2010 action blockbusterDabangg.

Lungi Dance

Every party is incomplete without performing a hook step on this song. The party number from Rohit Shetty’sChennai Expressis sung by rapper Honey Singh. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone flaunt their moves effortlessly on this song.

Kala Chashma

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah, this song is from the 2016 filmBaar Baar Dekho. The song filmed on Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra gained immense popularity and is still a hit in weddings and parties. Katrina and Siddharth’s dance moves are flawless.

