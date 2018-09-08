GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

This International Literacy Day Mumbai Police Gives 'Literates' a New Meaning

If you can read it, follow it.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This International Literacy Day Mumbai Police Gives 'Literates' a New Meaning
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
It's International Literacy Day today. First declared by UNESCO in October 1966, the day aims to highlight the importance of literacy to all individuals and communities.

But what purpose does literacy serve if it does not make us a more law-abiding citizen? How literate are we if we pompously flaunt our ignorance and break rules? Pointing out the same hypocrisy is Mumbai Police.

The post talks about no drink and drive, no phones, and to drive responsibly. Yes, the usual rules that we should be following, but with a twist.

The post ends with, "If you can read all of this, why not flaunt your traffic literacy on the roads?" And needless to say, everyone was on board with the message.











However, some users were quick to point out the traffic problems in their areas and others said that there needs to be a ground implementation of such traffic rules.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...