This Inventor from Goa is Helping Visually-Impaired Read, Draw and Understand Geometry

“Genius is one percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration,” said Thomas Alva Edison, but for serial inventor Paul Dsouza, that one percent inspiration is enough to find ways to solve problems. That is why, when his visually impaired (VI) friend, Tiffany Brar, asked him to create something that would help her identify currency notes, he made the ‘Tiffy Template’. It was made available free of cost for any visually impaired person on request till the demonetisation came about and changed the size of notes. This, and many other inventions that have made the world a bit easier for visually impaired persons, earned Paul the ‘National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) -Mphasis Universal Design Award’ this year. The inventor has been working on developing assistive technologies for the blind for the past 11 years.

Here is a video showing how Tiffy Template worked:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsYRbFbbwXI

In 2015, Paul demonstrated his first Refreshable Braille Display called Touché at Bengaluru’s first Maker Faire, which is a gathering of DIY enthusiasts. In 2017, he collaborated with Sapient to build an affordable Braille e-reader which was an advanced version of Touché. In the same year, he started a company called Touchétech Labs to concentrate on developing technologies for the visually impaired and other persons with disabilities. His company has been making Braille Cell Modules for companies like Thinkerbell Labs who use them in their flagship product ‘Annie’, Vembi Technologies who use them in their affordable Braille reader ‘Hexis’, the Vision Empower Trust in IIITB and other institutions.

A boy reads Alice in Wonderland using Paul’s Refreshable Braille Display:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xl6zxjH29E4&t=34s

Talking to News18, Paul, who hails from Goa, said: “From childhood, I was interested to understand how things work. My mother encouraged me to pursue my passion and I started out with making small toys and tools. Clocks fascinated me and clockmaker John Harrison was my idol. In 1998, in a competition conducted by Swiss watchmaker Breguet, I won the runner-up award for designing a mechanical perpetual calendar for clocks and watches. I was an avid reader of all the Encyclopedia editions in our school library and was not a big fan of formal education. I have studied electronics engineering, but never collected the degree."

Today, Paul has five watch-making related patents to his name. He has won numerous awards including the ‘Innovation for Good’ Award conferred by Lund University (Sweden) in 2016, National Geographic ‘Shaping the Future’ Award (first runner-up) in 2010 and the Elevate100 Award by the Karnataka government in 2017.

Tactile geometry box for the visually-impaired

Till now, Paul has earned eight Braille/assistive technology-related patents. In his latest adventure, he has started building tools that will help VI children grasp the nuances of geometry better. “It comprises a tactile ruler, tactile compass, tactile protractor and a previously unknown device which I refer to as ‘Bisector Arcs’. The geometry tool kit is designed to be compatible with parchment drawing material as well as any ordinary paper. It is also compatible with the use of Roulette – my drawing tool. Roulette enables the visually impaired to draw lines on easily available photocopying grade paper, thereby reducing their dependency on the more expensive plastic parchment," said Paul.

Take a peek at the Bisector Arcs here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVfa7lz8gGg

In this case too, he developed these tools on the request of Neha Trivedi from Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged in Mumbai. “As long as someone provides the inspiration, I can go on innovating," says Paul.

