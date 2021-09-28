This Irish Fashion Blogger Thought She was Pregnant. Finds She Had 2 Types of Cancer

A 25-year-old lifestyle blogger, who initially thought she was pregnant, later found out that she had two types of cancer at the same time.

According to a report by The Sun, in October 2019, Mia Mackin, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, signed up for a health check carried out by a company she worked for and found that her resting heart rate was a lot higher than normal.

After seeing the results, Mia was confused thinking about the reason that caused it. Mia stated that she had always led a healthy life.

She left work and went to a hospital for a checkup. The doctor at the hospital sent her for a chest x-ray and the results showed a large shadow around her heart. The doctors told her that it could be an infection, but to be sure, the doctor did two biopsies and the next morning a CT scan was also done.

After a few hours, she was told that she had stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma and stage 2 Thyroid Cancer.

According to reports, Hodgkin lymphoma is one of the most common cancers, which often affects people who are in their early 20s. Thyroid cancer is a less common type of cancer, mainly seen among women.

In November 2019, Mia underwent eight treatments of chemotherapy lasting more than two months. Meanwhile, doctors were stunned by the fact that during her treatment Mia did not lose her hair.

In January last year, after completing the treatment, she underwent a PET scan which revealed that Mia was cancer-free.

Throughout her recovery journey, the blogger has been sharing every moment on social media with her 10,000 followers on Instagram. Mia says that her followers’ support has kept her going through this journey.

Talking about her journey, Mia said that she felt incredibly grateful and is extremely proud of herself. “I spent the day alone; I wanted to take it all in. Straight after the phone call from the hospital, I recorded an Instagram story and cried my eyes out to my followers. They have been so supportive and still are.”

