'This is a Crime': Netizens React as Video Showing Angoori Rosogolla Biryani Goes Viral

Bizarre dishes have often surfaced on social media, leaving many netizens disgusted. Nowadays, a review of a dish called Angoori Rosogolla Biryani is doing rounds on social media.

The video showing the review of the strange dish was shared on Facebook. In the beginning of the video, a woman reviewing the dish asks her viewers to guess what the round object is, lifting it on spoon. She then reveals that it’s a rosogolla.

The rosogollas can be seen present in the biriyani, which is why the dish is named Angoori Rosogolla Biryani. In the caption of the video, the woman has said, “It sounds unbelievable? But

I just had the 'Angoori Rosogolla Biryani’ along with Hara Bhara Kebab, Aloo Chaap and Dahi ka Chutney (along with Raita and vinegar soaked Peyaaz) and Firni.”

The video has gone viral on social media as it has received over 900 reactions, more than one thousand shares and lakhs of views. Netizens have commented profusely on the Facebook post.

Responding to the video, one user said, “I'll home deliver it back with no respect. This is a crime.”

Another person said that soon pizza biryani, chocolate biriyani and biriyani without rice would be available.

A Facebook user asked if the dish was sweet, while another said without meat, it can’t be called biriyani.

One person even posted a funny meme in which a few people can be seen weeping and standing with folded hands.

A netizen posted a meme showing a person putting a toilet cleaner in his eyes.

This is not the first time such a bizarre dish has appeared on social media. Last month, a weird chicken dish went viral. In the clip, a person first dips chicken drumsticks into a bowl containing melted chocolate and then put into hot oil for deep frying.

In August, a dish called Gulab Jamun pancakes created buzz on the internet. A video of its preparation was posted on Twitter.

In the clip, a person can be seen preparing pancake batter from the readymade Gulab Jamun mix. Pancakes are then made by shallow-frying them. The person finally adds sweet syrup to it, instead of maple syrup.