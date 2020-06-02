'This is America': TikTok Videos on #BlackLivesMatter Show Ground Reality of Police Brutality

In 2018, Childish Gambino's song and music video, 'This is America' made ripples across the world for its powerful messaging of the systematic death of black people at the hand of police in America.

In 2020, in wake of George Flyod's death and the rising agitation in the Black Lives Matter movement, the song has become somewhat of an anthem - to point out the reality of the situation.

Especially on the short-video sharing app, the song is used as the background score to highlight the reality of police brutality, especially videos showing the ground reality from the protests.

@suecothechild ##blacklivesmatter this was a peaceful protest until the police showed up and started tear gassing and shooting rubber bullets. something has to change ♬ original sound - carneyval_

















It also showed how the crimes often are never result in an arrest or a charge.

"Black lives matter, but not until they're dead, right?" says one powerful video listing down some names of victims of police brutality which led to their death in the recent past.





@zoeypolito This one goes out to all the victims of America. (Fake blood/tw) ♬ original sound - carneyval_

In the US, the conviction rate for police brutality is also abysmally low - 99% of the offenders don't get charged with a crime.