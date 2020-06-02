BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'This is America': TikTok Videos on #BlackLivesMatter Show Ground Reality of Police Brutality

Image credits: TikTok.

Image credits: TikTok.

'Black lives matter, but not until they're dead, right?' says one powerful video listing down some names of victims of police brutality which led to their death in the recent past.

Raka Mukherjee
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
Share this:

In 2018, Childish Gambino's song and music video, 'This is America' made ripples across the world for its powerful messaging of the systematic death of black people at the hand of police in America.

In 2020, in wake of George Flyod's death and the rising agitation in the Black Lives Matter movement, the song has become somewhat of an anthem - to point out the reality of the situation.

Especially on the short-video sharing app, the song is used as the background score to highlight the reality of police brutality, especially videos showing the ground reality from the protests.

@kareemrahma

this is america ##minnesota ##minneapolis ##protest ##blacklivesmatter ##blm

♬ original sound - carneyval_

@suecothechild

##blacklivesmatter this was a peaceful protest until the police showed up and started tear gassing and shooting rubber bullets. something has to change

♬ original sound - carneyval_


@pride.month

how many black people need to die before we do SOMETHING. ##nojusticenopeace ##sayhisname ##georgefloyd ##minneapolis ##blacklivesmatter

♬ original sound - carneyval_


@sun__.5

##blacklivesmatter ##fypシ ##minneapolisminnesota ##justices ##police ##prayforminneasota ##georgelopez

♬ original sound - sun__.5


@segyrella

rest in power. ##blacklivesmatter ##georgefloyd ##minnesota ##minneapolis ##fy ##police

♬ original sound - willsymank5


It also showed how the crimes often are never result in an arrest or a charge.

"Black lives matter, but not until they're dead, right?" says one powerful video listing down some names of victims of police brutality which led to their death in the recent past.

@goddessofegypt

yes, they were all black. SAY their names. LEARN their stories. FIGHT for a change. ##blmmovement ##blacklivesmatter ##heard

♬ Black Lives will be heard - goddessofegypt

@markellandroxan

this is AMERICA. 🇺🇸 ##fyp ##foryou ##EatEmUp ##poseathome ##InTheHouseparty ##tiktokgraduation ##cookinghacks ##yearbook2020 ##wipeitdown

♬ original sound - carneyval_


@zoeypolito

This one goes out to all the victims of America. (Fake blood/tw)

♬ original sound - carneyval_

@rxneexx

THIS IS AMERICA ##justiceforahmaud

♬ original sound - carneyval_

@ayeitsdante

THIS IS AMERICA 🇺🇸The land of the”FREE”⛓ ##foryou ##blacklivesmatter ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - carneyval_

In the US, the conviction rate for police brutality is also abysmally low - 99% of the offenders don't get charged with a crime.