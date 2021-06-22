'This is Appalling': Nando's Patron Finds Chicken Fillet in Burger Measures 9cm, Complains on Twitter

People tend to treat their food with utmost priority and with great seriousness. While most of us like to make the best out of the money we spent on food, that is not the case always and one such example was pointed out by a Nando’s customer. A man went overboard with his food preferences when he used a tape measure to check the size of the chicken in his chicken burger.

On June 20, a man named Jason Kurensky, with Twitter username @JKuresnky, shared that he was left appalled by how small the chicken breast was in his Nando’s £6.75 (approx. Rs 700) order. So, he decided to check the meat’s size by using a tape measure and discovered the meat fillet was exactly 9 cm. Detailing his disappointment with the fast-food chain on Twitter, he shared a picture of his grilled chicken burger along with a measuring tape reading 9 cm. Tagging the restaurant on his post, Jason called it appalling that he didn’t even get a 10 cm of chicken for his money while the tomato slice was bigger than the meat. He added that he has been their customer for almost 20 years.

@NandosUK this is appalling! Not even a 10cm piece of chicken for £6.75. I have been a customer for almost 20 years! The tomato slice is bigger! #HappyFathersDay #appaling #ripoffbritain pic.twitter.com/2D857QV8jL— JKaye (@jkurensky) June 20, 2021

Social media users were left in splits over Jason’s approach and use of measuring tape to prove his point. The post was filled with tons of hilarious comments as netizens took a dig at Jason but he managed to get the attention of Nando’s. The company responded to his unusual complaint and told him to get in touch with them through the official website.

Please get in touch here https://t.co/9m3ZaicyB6— Nando’s (@NandosUK) June 20, 2021

People, amused at his methodology, jumped at the opportunity to poke fun at him and his attempt eventually backfired at himself.

A user told him to stop body shaming as some tomatoes are big while some chickens are small.

Some tomatoes are big tho and some chickens are small stop body shaming— Aunt Cunt (@AuntCunt) June 20, 2021

What sort of danger takes a tape measure for food, measures the meal and puts it online for likes?— Jamie Murphy (@jamiesmurph7) June 20, 2021

imagine having a meal and getting ur tape measure out— Miya Atwal (@AtwalMiya) June 20, 2021

Another user asked what sort of fellow takes a tape measure to check his food and puts it online for likes, while someone stated imagine having a meal and then someone takes measuring tape out.

