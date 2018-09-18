GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet

"It is not just beyond science, but beyond logic."

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 18, 2018, 5:06 PM IST
The Mumbai Police have been stepping up their Twitter game lately.

With witty warnings against the Momo and Kiki challenges and their latest take on literacy day, they've been very active on Twitter.

Recently, they responded to Uday Chopra tweeting out how Marijuana is "part of Indian culture" and should be legalized.

In their tweet, they stated how how Chopra was "privileged to express (his) view on a public platform," but it was still illegal in India.

And now, they have followed it up - referring to Uday's tweets about it's medicinal value.





But they didn't just stop at calling it 'simply naive.'

They also called it "beyond logic."



Mumbai police also encouraged people to "hosh mein ao" (come to your sense) and then promoted "Say No to Drugs."

You can follow latest updates of Mumbai Police here.
