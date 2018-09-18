English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
"It is not just beyond science, but beyond logic."
"It is not just beyond science, but beyond logic."
The Mumbai Police have been stepping up their Twitter game lately.
With witty warnings against the Momo and Kiki challenges and their latest take on literacy day, they've been very active on Twitter.
Recently, they responded to Uday Chopra tweeting out how Marijuana is "part of Indian culture" and should be legalized.
In their tweet, they stated how how Chopra was "privileged to express (his) view on a public platform," but it was still illegal in India.
And now, they have followed it up - referring to Uday's tweets about it's medicinal value.
But they didn't just stop at calling it 'simply naive.'
They also called it "beyond logic."
Mumbai police also encouraged people to "hosh mein ao" (come to your sense) and then promoted "Say No to Drugs."
You can follow latest updates of Mumbai Police here.
Sir,as citizen of India,you are privileged to express your view on a public platform. Be mindful,as of now, consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985. Spread the Word https://t.co/YlT3kuCdA2
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 15, 2018
Simply Naive - Like marijuana, cocaine has medicinal values too? Doctor - That’s for the specialists in medical science to decide & utilise Simply Naive - Why not legalise it so that we can self-medicate? Doctor - pic.twitter.com/d1VxcJAOYT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 17, 2018
And beyond logic too. Healthy debates are the pillars of building a nation. But, don’t forget, quacks often kill a patient! #HoshMeinAao #SayNoToDrugs https://t.co/Do4YQ6WN6c
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 17, 2018
