'This is Boss': Kamala Harris Dancing in Rain While Campaigning in Florida Leaves Twitter in Awe

Twitter can't get enough of Kamala Harris grooving in the rain.

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one, says Kamala Harris, the US Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate for the November 3 election, as she is seen lightly dancing in the rain addressing voters in Florida in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was picked by the Democratic Party as its vice presidential nominee. She is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major political party in the US.

"Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one," said the 55-year-old along with a picture of herself dancing in the rain with an umbrella over her as supporters cheer her along in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

On Monday, Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive with COVID-19. On Monday, she campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville.

A 15-second video of Harris dancing with an umbrella also started making rounds of social media. "Kamala Harris is dancing in Florida rain," it said.

Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

By mid-night, it had received nearly a million impressions. Several netizens expressed their awe at Harris's 'iconic image' and dancing skills that made her look like a 'boss'.

“When we vote, we win,” Harris told carloads of people who covered a rain-soaked parking area behind a University of North Florida conference center.

In her remarks, Harris stressed on Florida's importance for the national presidential race and said the state's voters “are very likely going to decide" the contest.

Earlier she stopped at the Jacksonville Public Library's Highlands branch to greet people casting early ballots there.

“I’m so excited to be back in Florida for early voting,” she told reports, as she headed towards people leaving the library.

“It is so important,” she told people who had just cast ballots.

“Thank you for voting early,” she said. “Sometimes you just got to dance! And with that, thank you Jacksonville!” her spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on twitter.

