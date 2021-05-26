This is How a Man in UK Tracked Down a Woman to Return Her Lost Laptop

In a heartwarming incident, a man returned the laptop of a fellow passenger in the United Kingdom. The screenshot of the conversation between them has gone viral on social media. In the incident, a start-up owner Daisy Morris had left her laptop on the tube and later contacted the train conductor for help. However, instead of providing immediate help, the conductor had given a form to her and asked her to wait for seven days to hear back. Before she could purchase the new laptop for her work, her fellow passenger from the day, Nihad reached to her and returned the forgotten laptop on the tube.

As her work was suffering in absence of the laptop, she decided to buy a new device. Nihad asked her if she was Daisy as he saw her name on her laptop screen. Nihad googled her, found her LinkedIn profile and said that he wanted to return the laptop.

According to Daisy, she offered to pay Nihad for his help, but he refused to say that he didn’t need anything and “it was a normal thing to do". Nihad also complimented Daisy’s startup and wished her luck with it.

Daisy shared the story because she believes that “there’s a lot of negativity in the world atmosphere and this whole situation leave my heart really bloody warm."

Daisy had shared the post on May 25. It has received over 23,000 reactions and 600 comments. The LinkedIn users appreciated Nihad for his act of kindness, while many others shared similar experiences.

One user, who claimed to be Nahid’s nephew, said, “Nahid nephew here, I wouldn’t expect any different from my uncle. My Nan is proud.”

“True to the name. Nahid in Arabic means generosity. Such a nice story” said a user.

After receiving so many comments, Daisy said she is “overwhelmed” by the number of messages she has received about this and so much praise for Nahid.

