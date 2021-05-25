This is How a Texas Town Got Its Bizarre Name 'Chickenfeather' Following a 1910 Incident

Often towns or places are named after renowned personalities or people achieving the remarkable feat in respective fields. But there is a town in Texas, US, which was coined after the notorious incident that happened there. A town in Texas which no longer exists has this extremely bizarre name - Chickenfeather.

As per the former resident of the town and historian John Dulin, the community was originally called New Hope, until some mischievous residents did something which was considered a ‘sin’. While talking to WFAA, Dulin said that around 1910, a group of young boys of the town decided to go hunting one autumn night but returned empty-handed.

As they were hungry and it was getting dark, they planned to steal the chickens from the farms of a pastor behind New Hope church. Stealing from the pastor’s farm was considered a sin.

“The boys killed the chickens, skinned ‘em and ate ‘em,” said Dulin. To hide the evidence of the theft, the boys tossed the chicken feathers and remains into the town’s well. The only source of water, churchgoers and school children who used to draw water from it were left shocked to find remains of chicken in the water.

Although, no one was identified for contaminating the water, people started to move away from the town. The well had to be emptied cleaned and sanitized to make the water potable again. Thus, the town which was earlier known as New Hope got its name changed to Chickenfeather.

In 1980, the town started to become deserted as every church house and building of the town was sold to a mining company and was demolished.

Today, one can only see fields and a cemetery at the heart of the town which earlier housed an entire community. But still, the former residents keep in touch and visit the town once a year to remember the past and bygone days.

