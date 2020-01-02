This is How Assam Zoo is Helping Tigers and Lions Beat the Cold by Installing Heaters

To provide warmth to lions and tigers in the winter season, heaters have been installed outside their enclosures at Guwahati Zoo.

For the deer in the zoo, the authorities have put paddy straw to keep their body temperature warm.

“Heaters have been placed outside the enclosures of tigers and lions. Because heaters aren’t good for deer, hence paddy straw is being kept," said Praveen, animal keeper in-charge of the zoo, news agency ANI reported.

The temperature dipped to 12 degree Celsius in Assam in December. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre data, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degree Celsius on December 23.

The Nehru Zoological Park, situated in Hyderdabad, also made special arrangements for animals to beat the cold this December. The zoo administration placed heaters in all the night houses of tigers, lions, cheetah, jaguar, leopard.

The Nehru Zoological Park also put in place gunny bags to prevent chilly air from entering the enclosures of the animals. In view of the dropping temperature, wooden planks were placed to avoid cramps in their feet.

Besides, the administration arranged for nest boxes in night houses of birds, particularly macaws and cockatoos.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.