This is How Cricketer James Anderson's Daughters are Helping Him Work Out amid COVID-19

Coronavirus quarantine has left everyone with devising new ways of leading life inside our homes ‘normally’. With most national and international games being called off, it has become difficult for professional players to maintain their physique and form confined to their houses.

Well not for James Anderson. The English cricketer has a novel technique of working out set for him.

Taking to his Instagram account, the right-arm fast bowler has shared a glimpse of his new training routine at home.

In the two short clips, Anderson can be seen lifting his two daughters as weight. Both Lola and Ruby seem to enjoy the free ride and giggle as their father gets his exercise done. He captioned the post: “The girls are more than happy to help me train at home” with a thumbs-up emoji.

His national side was supposed to play a Test series against Sri Lanka this month, which has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Anderson, however, was not included in the Test squad against Sri Lanka due to the rib injury that he suffered during the Test series against South Africa in Cape Town.

England has been severely hit by the COVID-19, with over 3,200 people testing positive in the island country and 144 deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public not to venture out for leisure and maintain social distancing.

The English Cricket Board has also suspended all forms of cricket and the ongoing situation may hamper the upcoming IPL scheduled to begin from April 15, 2020.



