This is How Discovery of God Particle ‘Ruined’ Peter Higgs' Life

The year 2012 recorded one of the most momentous discoveries in the field of Physics. The Large Hadron Collider, fostering two experiments namely ATLAS and CMS, confirmed the presence of Higgs Boson particles, also came to be known as, the god particles.

The discovery led to Peter Higgs, the father of the theory these god particles were based on, sharing a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013. But this marvelous achievement also ruined his life, in his own words. The claim was made by Higgs himself, who, in an interview with Physicist Frank Close, stated that the discovery of Higgs Boson turned out to be a big disruption to his peace.

In an interview with Scientific American, Close reminisced about his conversation with Higgs, soon after he had won the Nobel Prize. “One of the biggest shocks I had when I was interviewing him was when he (Higgs) said the discovery of the boson ruined his life.” Close faced a borrowed dilemma as to how something that was one of the best things to ever happen to Higgs ruined his life.

“Everything you have believed in has been shown to be correct, and you have won a Nobel Prize? How can these things amount to ruin?” he wondered. The answer that Close got from Higgs was that the discovery had brought him to the limelight and that his “peaceful existence was ending.” “My style is to work in isolation and occasionally have a bright idea,” Higgs told Close.

Higgs said that at first, he was very relieved that his theory had churned its fruits and the particle, and subsequently, the Higgs field, was confirmed, but then he was struck with panic that his life was going to change entirely. Reportedly, the day Higgs got to know that he won the Nobel Prize, he left his home in urban Edinburgh, Scotland, and moved to a countryside estate, so that no one would disturb him or find him.

Close mentioned several other details in his book Elusive: How Peter Higgs Solved The Mystery of Mass, which talks about the story of Higgs and the history being his big idea.

