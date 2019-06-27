This is How England Just United Pakistan and India Cricket Fans in World Cup

"Divided in 1947, united in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup."

Former English skipper and commentator Nasser Hussain is curious about who Pakistan fans would be supporting during India and England's contest on June 30 and the responses to his tweet won't surprise you. At all.

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan have put their rivalries on hold for the greater cause - to uproot the hosts England from their home soil and possibly from the showpiece event to meet each other in the semi-finals or perhaps the big finale.

After coming under severe criticism for their subpar performance and "brainless captaincy" against India, Pakistan has risen from the ashes and showed what Sarfaraz Ahmed's team is capable of. First, the green warriors sent Faf's South Africa packing from the tournament, then they followed it up by breaking New Zealand's winning streak and handing them their first defeat of the World Cup by six wickets.

While Shaheen Afridi starred with the ball, it was Babar Azam's inspirational ton that got the visitors home with 5 deliveries to spare.

With this victory, the tables have turned. Literally. Pakistan's win has put England in dangerous territory of 8 points, just a touch ahead of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka sitting with 7,7, 6 points respectively and eagerly waiting to take England's 4th slot. Worse, England's remaining matches are against New Zealand and India.

Sensing that the tournament is now open for teams lurking in the bottom half of the points table and no more a "predictable" and "lopsided" World Cup, Indian fans came out in full flow to support Pakistan to beat the BlackCaps on Wednesday and now, the time has come for the fans from the other side of the border to reciprocate.

On Thursday, a curious tweet from Nasser Hussain cleared the air when the Men in Green declared that it would be Virat Kohli & Co. who they would cheer for when they take on England on Sunday.

Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting ? 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019

That England would be the reason for India and Pakistan's unity was a sight to behold.

Most Indians are supporting Pakistan today so that England goes out of the WorldCup. In 1947, England divided India and Pakistan. Today they united them.#NZvPAK #PAKvNZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 26, 2019

Jai Hind — Abdullah (@abdullahmajeed_) June 26, 2019

Definitely backing India 🇮🇳 for two reasons 1- they’re neighbours 2- they’re passionate about cricket — Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019

Is that even a question? pic.twitter.com/CenAXF1A47 — zaki zaidi (@zakiistan) June 26, 2019

I will support to our neighbors against East India company — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) June 26, 2019

I don’t know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara. https://t.co/1vreHH5CuU — Rana Talha Asfar 🇵🇰 (@RTAluvzAfridi) June 26, 2019

We are supporting India because we will beat them in Semi- Final or Final like the way we did in 2017 Champions Trophy. — Haqeeqat TV (@Haqeeqat_TV) June 26, 2019

You know the answer Nas 😉 — Rai M. Azlan (@Mussanaf) June 26, 2019

We want semi- final with india 🇮🇳.. — Tahir Rana🇵🇰 (@iamtahirrana) June 26, 2019

Team India ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Hahahaha we are living in loving times again 🇵🇰🇮🇳👍👍👍 — E Q U I N O X 💫 (@cap_sohail) June 26, 2019

Pakistan and india are always united against england.!!! — Jatti Says (@AmbranDiHoor) June 26, 2019

1947 : Divided by England2019 : United by England #CricketWorldCup19 https://t.co/tRiNTsVaZf — Justabhi (@justabhii) June 27, 2019

That is one way to put it.

We support England’s defeat 😛 — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) June 26, 2019

But who is Nass supporting?