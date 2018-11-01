This is How Indians Discovered 'God Of Thunder' Chris Hemsworth is Here To Shoot for a Netflix Thriller

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Raka Mukherjee

November 1, 2018
If you thought that Thor, the God of Thunder, would create a big noise (just like thunder) when he announced his arrival, you would be wrong.

Turns out that the Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has already arrived in India to shoot for his film, but all this has been kept relatively hush-hush, so far. But things like this don't remain a secret for too long, right?

The actor, known to fans for playing the popular role of 'Thor' in the Marvel series 'Avengers' arrived in India over the weekend, to shoot for his upcoming Netflix movie, 'Dhaka.'

The announcement for the Netflix thriller film was announced earlier this month and is written by Joe Russo, one of the directors of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Hemsworth stars in it next to Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda.

What has been revealed of the plot so far is that 'Dhaka' is an action film in which Hemsworth has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, where physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.

The role is very uncharacteristic of the image fans have of him - playing the mighty God of Thunder in Avengers, which could be the reason the news has been hush-hush. In fact, it was only selfies taken with the Ahmedabad airport staff that gave away the fact that Hemsworth was in India!


Fans on Twitter amused with Hemmsworth's arrival.











Before this, Christ Hemsworth had earlier visited India in 2015, where he visited Leh, Delhi, Agra and Goa.
