This is How Indians Discovered 'God Of Thunder' Chris Hemsworth is Here To Shoot for a Netflix Thriller
Thor is in India!
If you thought that Thor, the God of Thunder, would create a big noise (just like thunder) when he announced his arrival, you would be wrong.
Turns out that the Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has already arrived in India to shoot for his film, but all this has been kept relatively hush-hush, so far. But things like this don't remain a secret for too long, right?
The actor, known to fans for playing the popular role of 'Thor' in the Marvel series 'Avengers' arrived in India over the weekend, to shoot for his upcoming Netflix movie, 'Dhaka.'
The announcement for the Netflix thriller film was announced earlier this month and is written by Joe Russo, one of the directors of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Hemsworth stars in it next to Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda.
What has been revealed of the plot so far is that 'Dhaka' is an action film in which Hemsworth has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, where physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.
The role is very uncharacteristic of the image fans have of him - playing the mighty God of Thunder in Avengers, which could be the reason the news has been hush-hush. In fact, it was only selfies taken with the Ahmedabad airport staff that gave away the fact that Hemsworth was in India!
Fans on Twitter amused with Hemmsworth's arrival.
Before this, Christ Hemsworth had earlier visited India in 2015, where he visited Leh, Delhi, Agra and Goa.
View this post on Instagram
We can't keep calm because Chris Hemsworth is in Indiaaa! 😍 The dashing actor arrives in Ahmedabad to start shooting for his next Dhaka which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda! @pinkvilla 💕 . . . #chrishemsworth #hollywood #thor #handsome #hot #smart #dashing #dapper #actor #spotted #pinkvilla
Fans on Twitter amused with Hemmsworth's arrival.
I wonder if his hammer is in his backpack 😝 #Thor in India
— Pranjal (@Reveriessss) November 1, 2018
At first I was quite astonished not to see any news or excitement regarding his arrival in India. Now everyone is going crazy after knowing it.😍😍 #ChrisHemsworthInIndia ⚡️ “'Thor' spotted in India shooting a Netflix film”https://t.co/CzXc9SgRwg
— Susmita Saha (@SusmitawithU) October 31, 2018
Ahead of shooting for his debut on #Netflix , #thor has been sighted in Ahmedabad, India. Being an indian i felt nice hearing this news. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/R24g7R70m6
— SIDDHANT_JRAL™ (@Siddhant_Jral1) October 31, 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
