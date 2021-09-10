This is How Melting Glaciers Can Reveal Rare Evidence of Life, Ancient Civilisations

Climate Change is a prevalent and pressing problem, the grave consequences of which the world is yet to see. However, some changes are unfolding in real-time, among which, the most glaring are melting glaciers. The meltdown, even though a side-effect of global warming, is still relevant to the scientific community. It is because the shedding off of glaciers reveals remarkable records of the historical dynamics of the ice structures dating back to millennia. These records prove to be vital for the understanding of future challenges that are yet to be tackled. Not only does it reveal ancient patterns but also historical civilizations, evidence of human existence, and even microbes. According to a report by EOS, a study recently conducted in the Tibetan Plateau, also known as the ‘Third Pole’ of the globe, revealed microbial life dating back to 15,000 years. Due to the ultra-cold temperatures, it was not specks of life but an entire microbial ecosystem that surfaced from the melting glaciers.

Glacial structures are similar to rocks as glaciologists consider flowing glaciers equivalent to metamorphic rocks due to their dual, brittle and ductilenature. By drawing parallels in glaciers and rocks, it gets easier to study glacial structures based on the concepts of geology.

Technological advancements like satellite remote sensing have immensely aided the process of studying glaciers and ice sheets. But these aids are only helpful to a certain extent (approx. half a century old). As glaciers melt due to climate change and global warming, the revelation of patterns extends to over millennia, and in some cases, even a couple of million years. Influencing things like microbial life, water patterns, and oceanic flows, glacial structures, therefore, are essential in figuring out the path ahead from the present.

Even though melting glaciers are helping scientists find extremely rare evidence of life and the directions to the future, it is vital that the phenomenon leading to the meltdown be stopped with some very decisive steps.

