English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
One question that baffled Twitter users was still left unanswered: how much do the bizarre “basin-less” sinks cost?
One question that baffled Twitter users was still left unanswered: how much do the bizarre “basin-less” sinks cost?
Loading...
Kim Kardashian recently revealed why her bathroom sinks missed an essential feature: basins.
The bathroom sinks went viral after Vogue published a tour of Kim's newly-renovated mansion. Netizens were quick to notice that the sinks were devoid of basins and seemed to feature a flat stone surface with just a tiny slit.
Recently, reality TV star took her millions of Instagram followers through a tour of her bathroom to explain the mystery.
"Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks, I thought I would show you a little tour of our bathroom," Kim said in an Instagram story posted back in April. "So, our sinks. Kanye drew this. Eight versions of this prototype sink were made and it does actually slightly slope down. There's a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up."
But one question that baffled Twitter users was still left unanswered: how much do the bizarre “basin-less” sinks cost?
Looks like, a report by People magazine has the answer.
According to People, Tamara Day, host of HGTV's Bargain Mansions, estimates that Kardashian's basin-less sink could cost at least $25,750 or nearly Rs 18 lakhs!
"It's a tricky balance getting the slope just right without severe angles, so the water stays in one place!" Day tells People. "Only the best fabricator can accomplish this."
Some experts estimate the cost to be higher.
Stephen Fanuka, a celebrity-favourite contractor, puts the price tag a little higher at $32,500 (Rs 22 lakhs), accounting for the material, fabrication and labour.
Kim and Kanye West's recently-renovated Los Angeles mansion has drawn a lot of social media attention for its minimalistic design.
The bathroom sinks went viral after Vogue published a tour of Kim's newly-renovated mansion. Netizens were quick to notice that the sinks were devoid of basins and seemed to feature a flat stone surface with just a tiny slit.
Recently, reality TV star took her millions of Instagram followers through a tour of her bathroom to explain the mystery.
"Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks, I thought I would show you a little tour of our bathroom," Kim said in an Instagram story posted back in April. "So, our sinks. Kanye drew this. Eight versions of this prototype sink were made and it does actually slightly slope down. There's a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up."
But one question that baffled Twitter users was still left unanswered: how much do the bizarre “basin-less” sinks cost?
Looks like, a report by People magazine has the answer.
According to People, Tamara Day, host of HGTV's Bargain Mansions, estimates that Kardashian's basin-less sink could cost at least $25,750 or nearly Rs 18 lakhs!
"It's a tricky balance getting the slope just right without severe angles, so the water stays in one place!" Day tells People. "Only the best fabricator can accomplish this."
Some experts estimate the cost to be higher.
Stephen Fanuka, a celebrity-favourite contractor, puts the price tag a little higher at $32,500 (Rs 22 lakhs), accounting for the material, fabrication and labour.
Kim and Kanye West's recently-renovated Los Angeles mansion has drawn a lot of social media attention for its minimalistic design.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #AryaChallenge: Fans Recreate Arya Stark's Badass Moves in the Battle of Winterfell
- Haunted by Roma Debacle, Lionel Messi Warns Barcelona Liverpool Tie Not Yet Over
- IPL 2019 | It Comes From Tennis-ball Cricket: Dhoni on Unique Keeping Technique
- Taylor Swift Trying to be Beyonce at Billboard Music Awards Has the Beyhive Pissed
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing Battle Royale
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results