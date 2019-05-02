Take the pledge to vote

This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs

One question that baffled Twitter users was still left unanswered: how much do the bizarre “basin-less” sinks cost?

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Loading...
Kim Kardashian recently revealed why her bathroom sinks missed an essential feature: basins.

The bathroom sinks went viral after Vogue published a tour of Kim's newly-renovated mansion. Netizens were quick to notice that the sinks were devoid of basins and seemed to feature a flat stone surface with just a tiny slit.

Recently, reality TV star took her millions of Instagram followers through a tour of her bathroom to explain the mystery.

"Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks, I thought I would show you a little tour of our bathroom," Kim said in an Instagram story posted back in April. "So, our sinks. Kanye drew this. Eight versions of this prototype sink were made and it does actually slightly slope down. There's a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up."

But one question that baffled Twitter users was still left unanswered: how much do the bizarre “basin-less” sinks cost?

Looks like, a report by People magazine has the answer.

According to People, Tamara Day, host of HGTV's Bargain Mansions, estimates that Kardashian's basin-less sink could cost at least $25,750 or nearly Rs 18 lakhs!

"It's a tricky balance getting the slope just right without severe angles, so the water stays in one place!" Day tells People. "Only the best fabricator can accomplish this."

Some experts estimate the cost to be higher.

Stephen Fanuka, a celebrity-favourite contractor, puts the price tag a little higher at $32,500 (Rs 22 lakhs), accounting for the material, fabrication and labour.

Kim and Kanye West's recently-renovated Los Angeles mansion has drawn a lot of social media attention for its minimalistic design.
