This is How Much TikTok’s Most-followed Star Khaby Lame Earns for Each Post

While scrolling social media, you must have many times come across reels from Senegalese YouTuber and content creator Khabane Lame, popularly known as Khaby Lame. He is an internet celebrity famous for posting life hack videos, wherein he simply navigates overly complicated scenarios, but without uttering a single word. In an exclusive with Fortune, Khaby’s manager, Alessandro Riggio revealed that the 22-year-old is on his way to earning $10 million this year because of the TikTok fame and subsequent endorsement deals.

He is known for his famous “Khaby move”. Interestingly, the 22-year-old content creator enjoys a fan following of 200 million followers on social media. Khaby has hit the headlines across the world.

Also, Khaby was recently paid $450,000 by Hugo Boss to walk the ramp at their Milan Fashion Week show. He was asked to post a clip of the walk to his TikTok account. The Fortune further revealed that he earned $750,000 from a major Hollywood studio for one TikTok video.

According to the Independent, Khaby’s manager said that he is not motivated by money. “He was poor, and he doesn’t know how much he has in the bank. He doesn’t care about..,” Riggio said. However, Khabyhimself cut in and added, “I like making people laugh. I love my family. I love my company.”

Khaby earlier made headlines when he was finally seen speaking on camera. This happened when TikTok’s most-followed content creator who resides in Chivasso, Italy, was interviewed by content creator Nas Daily. In the video, it was revealed that Khaby with his family moved to Italy from Senegal in order to have a better living. Before he attained fame across the world, Khaby was a factory worker. During the interview, when Nas asked Khaby what makes his videos different, the content creator replied that his videos are “simple and easy.”

Also, cryptocurrency exchange Binance partnered with Khaby as their global brand ambassador. As per the agreement, Khaby will work to increase awareness and adoption of Web3. Meanwhile, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem will also create a non-fungible token (NFT) collection in Khaby’s name.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here