BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This is How PM Modi, Amit Shah Did Their First Social Distancing Cabinet Meet

This is How PM Modi, Amit Shah Did Their First Social Distancing Cabinet Meet

Since midnight of March 24, India has been placed under complete lockdown for a period of twenty-one days in order to break the chain of transmission of the novel COVID-19 and to contain the contagion.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Share this:

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a Cabinet Meeting while at the same time practicing social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

Since midnight of March 24, India has been placed under complete lockdown for a period of twenty-one days in order to break the chain of transmission of the novel COVID-19 and to contain the contagion.

During this time, all private and commercial establishments have been shut although essential services are going to be available. PM Modi has encouraged Indians to avoid stepping out of their homes in order to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The Home Minister took to Twitter to spread the social distancing message and said that it is the "need of the hour".

"We are ensuring it... are you?" Shah tweeted.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also posted a picture of Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier on Wednesday.

In the picture, the Prime Minister as well as all Cabinet Ministers are sitting at some distance as per the norms decided by health experts to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which so far claimed 10 lives. Over 562 confirmed cases have so far been reported across India.

This is how people responded to the tweet:

(With inputs from IANS)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story