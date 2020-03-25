This is How PM Modi, Amit Shah Did Their First Social Distancing Cabinet Meet

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a Cabinet Meeting while at the same time practicing social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

Since midnight of March 24, India has been placed under complete lockdown for a period of twenty-one days in order to break the chain of transmission of the novel COVID-19 and to contain the contagion.

During this time, all private and commercial establishments have been shut although essential services are going to be available. PM Modi has encouraged Indians to avoid stepping out of their homes in order to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The Home Minister took to Twitter to spread the social distancing message and said that it is the "need of the hour".

"We are ensuring it... are you?" Shah tweeted.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also posted a picture of Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier on Wednesday.

Social distancing is need of the hour. We are ensuring it... Are you?



Picture from today’s cabinet meeting chaired by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Lr76lBgQoa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2020

In the picture, the Prime Minister as well as all Cabinet Ministers are sitting at some distance as per the norms decided by health experts to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which so far claimed 10 lives. Over 562 confirmed cases have so far been reported across India.

