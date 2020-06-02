This is How Seth Rogen Shut His Instagram Followers Who Told Him 'All Lives Matter'

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, many Hollywod celebrities took to social media to raise their voice against racism through 'Black Lives Matter'.

Supporting the movement, actor Seth Rogen took to Instagram to share a black and yellow post, with a message that read, 'Black Lives Matter'. He captioned it, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me."

In no time, the post drew strong reactions with many of Rogen's white fans. The comments' section of Rogen's post shows how the actor spent his time blasting his fans who otherwise contradicted with his statement by saying, "All lives matter."



To one person who said, "People making this only about blacks when it's about races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don't show what these people were doing to get in trouble in the first place," Rogen wrote, "You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit." Rogen's bashing of his fans went viral on Twitter, where many people hailed the actor saying, how 'Rogen explains it in the simplest way'.

seth rogen explaining it in the simplest way possible pic.twitter.com/UQ24CA1eZf — hannah (@hsawyerrrr) June 1, 2020







This settles it, I’ll be having a Seth Rogen movie binge tomorrow 😂 https://t.co/GGftqHuptR

— Yah 🌚 (@pretty_yunique) June 2, 2020

This is the best movie Seth Rogen's ever made. https://t.co/7j82PtOh27 — Phil (@AlsoNamedPhil) June 2, 2020







I love seth rogen’s approach to racists pic.twitter.com/QmNRyVCI9s

— shae (@MunroShaely) June 1, 2020