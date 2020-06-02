BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This is How Seth Rogen Shut His Instagram Followers Who Told Him 'All Lives Matter'

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Rogen's bashing of his fans went viral on Twitter, where many people hailed the actor saying, how 'Rogen explains it in the simplest way'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Share this:

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, many Hollywod celebrities took to social media to raise their voice against racism through 'Black Lives Matter'.

Supporting the movement, actor Seth Rogen took to Instagram to share a black and yellow post, with a message that read, 'Black Lives Matter'. He captioned it, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me."

In no time, the post drew strong reactions with many of Rogen's white fans. The comments' section of Rogen's post shows how the actor spent his time blasting his fans who otherwise contradicted with his statement by saying, "All lives matter."








View this post on Instagram


If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.


A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) on


To one person who said, "People making this only about blacks when it's about races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don't show what these people were doing to get in trouble in the first place," Rogen wrote, "You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit."

Copy of Copy of Add a subheading
Copy of Copy of Add a subheading (1)
Copy of Copy of Add a subheading (2)
 Rogen's bashing of his fans went viral on Twitter, where many people hailed the actor saying, how 'Rogen explains it in the simplest way'.






Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading