This is How the Earth Would Have Been Had Humans Never Existed

Our planet has been fostering life since time immemorial. The earthly lands and deep oceans have seen species that are difficult to even picture. These species, with their millions of years of existence, have contributed to the building up of the ecosystem as we see today. Although every species contributed to modifications almost equally, the most visible change is triggered by a species that is arguably the smartest of all -Homo sapiens or Humans. Humans have changed the planet in a way that nobody else could. The alterations are so profound that it is hard to wipe off the evidence unless an event similar to Chicxulub repeats itself. But have you ever imagined what would the Earth look like if modern humans never existed? Let’s hop together in this train of thought.

The foremost factor to look upon is distribution. We, humans, are dominating, even though we aren’t the strongest. As a result, our domestication, and the simultaneous eradication of barbaric mannerism, gave rise to limitations in nature. According to researchers, if things would not have turned out the way they did, Earth would be a massive modern-day Serengeti Ecosystem located in Africa.

Talking about the possibilities, Soren Faurby from the university of Sweden in an interview with Live Science, said, “In a world without humans, there would be a much bigger diversity of large mammals, and if you see a larger diversity of larger mammals, you tend to see much more open habitat.”

https://www.livescience.com/what-if-humans-never-existed-on-earth

More species would’ve gotten the space to breathe and exist in harmony with nature. According to research conducted by Trevor Worthy, from Flinders University, Australia, the extinction rate would be roughly 100 times less than what it is today if the human footprint was almost negligible.

Having said that, despite all the utopic ‘might have beens’ that floats the mind if you imagine a planet without modern humans, the bitter truth is that humans were an inevitable event. Homo Sapiens, or the modern humans, if wiped off from the history of the planet, would have given space to other species of humans, such as the Neanderthals, who became extinct due to low genetic diversity.

The point is that Neanderthals, too, would’ve evolved with time and would’ve made some significant changes. However, the debatable aspect of this perspective is that the changes might not have been as catastrophic as they are today.

