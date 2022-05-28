This is InSight Mars Lander's Final Selfie on Red Planet Before Going into Deep Sleep

NASA recently took to its official Instagram handle and shared the “last selfie” of InSight Mars Lander. Ever since it landed on Mars, the Lander has provided resourceful information about the red planet. It recorded invaluable weather data and studies of the remnants of Mars’ ancient magnetic field. It also provided an analysis of quakes by which the scientists could measure the depth and composition of Mars’ crust, mantle, and core. “Our InSight Mars lander took its final selfie on April 24, 2022. Covered in a layer of dust, the second image displays the lander after operating in a limited capacity unable to generate the power levels of yesteryear,” read the caption of the image. Two images have been shared by the space agency. While one shows when the lander started its journey, the other one shows its current state. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has garnered a lot of attention from netizens. It has over 295K likes. “Still crazy to me that with all the tech involved in these types of missions there is no way of getting rid of….dust!” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Space army is every country of the world.”

InSight has operated in an extended mission phase after achieving its main goal. As per the caption, dust continues to accumulate on its panels less and less power is available. “To continue its operation, power must be prioritized for the lander’s seismometer, the instrument which measures marsquakes,” the caption stated. At the current rate, InSight is expected to continue limited operation until about December. This is when it will send its final signal home.

In other space news, NASA’s Hubble Telescope recently captured an image of a galaxy and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Termed NGC 3718, it is considered to be one highly disturbed spiral galaxy with an unusual, warped shape. As per NASA, it looks “a bit like a plump letter “S” from Earth, with a thin thread of dark dust snaking through it.

It has been captured in infrared and visible light as part of a study of the central regions of disk-shaped galaxies. The study was aimed at clarifying the relationship between the mass of supermassive black holes and the properties of galactic bulges. Another objective was to investigate star formation on a galactic scale.

