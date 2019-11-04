'This is Leadership': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-Minute Achievement Video is Inspiring

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is soon proving herself to be the most beloved head of state on social media. The leader of the Labour Party first won hearts with much appreciated response to the deadly Chirstchurh mosque attack in New Zealand which killed at least 51 people.

And now, a two-minute video on social media describing her government's achievements in the first two years of coming to power has been going viral on the internet.

In the video, a smiling Ardern does not even stop for a breath while describing the "key headline achievements" of her party in the past two years.

In just two minutes, Ardern managed to mention that the hovernmnet had created 92,000 jobs, brought in gun control laws, built over 2200 state-funded houses, banned single use plastic, planted 140 million deployed 1600 new police officers and introduced the revolutionary zero-carbon bill to cut the country's carbon emissions. Apart from this, Ardern also also mentioned introducing free lunches in school programmes and hoking the wages of nurses, teachers and cops.

That's an awful lot of achievements in just two years and netizens were not going to let Ardern's achievements go unnoticed. Some including a New Zeland based journalist complimented the video in highlighting all of the party's work in the past two years, describing the video as "incredible".

Absolutely incredible to watch this @jacindaardern video be pinged around the world. In the last 48 hours, it's seemingly gone everywhere from the UK to Pakistan, and has even gone viral in Lebanon - becoming another tool for protestors to push for change pic.twitter.com/7RyJvywHjJ — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) November 3, 2019

Amazing woman! In this formidable list of accomplishments, I'd say her greatest achievement has been the dignified, empathetic way she handled the terror attack on the mosque. She set an example for the rest of the world.May there be more leaders like her in other countries too. — Persephone (@pursephoney) November 3, 2019

How can you not:1. Love her.2. Envy New Zealand because of her.3. And curse our own leaders because they can't even come close to her in intelligence, compassion and unifying leadership. — Alpheus Williams (@AlphWilliams) November 3, 2019

Forgot turning a multi billion dollar surplus ,repaying national debt and first year university now free. Brilliant PM , not just for policy but for having a heart in a seemingly heartless world. — mike button (@usertwentyfive) November 3, 2019

This is leadership! New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (aged 39) talks through achievements Government has made in the past 2 years. pic.twitter.com/jXcVVYYoWU — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 3, 2019

#auspol 👏👏👏 So close geographically - yet so far in every other possible way. https://t.co/WkbTv8oLES — 💧🌏 Denise Shrivell (@deniseshrivell) November 3, 2019

Those of us who want to build a good society need to be champions of strong, active, capable, moral, responsive government. Here in just 2 minutes are the achievements of just 2 years of caring & trying, by New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern (aged 39) pic.twitter.com/wJvPS7KOGP — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) November 4, 2019

This is seriously cool! Wondering how many attempts it took for the recording👇#rapidfire>> "New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explains her 2 yrs performance in 2 mins" via via @Ash_Stewart_ #breathless #headofstate pic.twitter.com/sUIsnRe2hc — Amit Ranjan (@amitranjan) November 4, 2019

Ardern shot to prominence after an unexpected victory in New Zealand’s 2017 election and has been feted globally as part of a new wave of progressive, young leaders that included France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

Ardern’s pregnancy, maternity leave and the birth of her daughter while in office also set her apart, with many people seeing it as symbolizing progress for women in leadership roles.

Images of a grieving Ardern dressed in a "hijaab" went viral after the communal attack on Muslims in Chirstchurch mosque in March this year.

