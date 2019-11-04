Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'This is Leadership': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-Minute Achievement Video is Inspiring

In the recap video, a smiling Ardern does not even stop for a breath while describing the "key headline achievements" of her party in the past two years.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
'This is Leadership': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-Minute Achievement Video is Inspiring
Image credit: Twitter

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is soon proving herself to be the most beloved head of state on social media. The leader of the Labour Party first won hearts with much appreciated response to the deadly Chirstchurh mosque attack in New Zealand which killed at least 51 people.

And now, a two-minute video on social media describing her government's achievements in the first two years of coming to power has been going viral on the internet.

In the video, a smiling Ardern does not even stop for a breath while describing the "key headline achievements" of her party in the past two years.

In just two minutes, Ardern managed to mention that the hovernmnet had created 92,000 jobs, brought in gun control laws, built over 2200 state-funded houses, banned single use plastic, planted 140 million deployed 1600 new police officers and introduced the revolutionary zero-carbon bill to cut the country's carbon emissions. Apart from this, Ardern also also mentioned introducing free lunches in school programmes and hoking the wages of nurses, teachers and cops.

That's an awful lot of achievements in just two years and netizens were not going to let Ardern's achievements go unnoticed. Some including a New Zeland based journalist complimented the video in highlighting all of the party's work in the past two years, describing the video as "incredible".

Ardern shot to prominence after an unexpected victory in New Zealand’s 2017 election and has been feted globally as part of a new wave of progressive, young leaders that included France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

Ardern’s pregnancy, maternity leave and the birth of her daughter while in office also set her apart, with many people seeing it as symbolizing progress for women in leadership roles.

Images of a grieving Ardern dressed in a "hijaab" went viral after the communal attack on Muslims in Chirstchurch mosque in March this year.

