'This is Nasty': TV Anchor Receives Flak for Laughing at Prince George for Taking Ballet

A TV anchor for ABC, Lara Spencer, has been on the receiving end of backlash after she laughed at Prince George for taking ballet lessons. After outrage on social media, Spencer was compelled to issue an apology to the young prince for being insensitive.

During the show, Spencer was speaking about the six year old prince's curriculum. She mentions that apart from his usual lessons, he will also be taking up poetry and ballet. To this, Prince William replies that his son "absolutely loves" the ballet. Spencer then laughs and says, "we'll see about that" as per a video clip that has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

Soon, the clipping went viral which led to several people coming out to extend their support to the little prince. A Twitter user named @Chris_CPH shared the video first, with the caption, "I bloody love that Prince George is going to be doing ballet, it’s so endearing. Boys dance, and it makes them no less of a man. Really nothing to be laughed at."

This is how people reacted to it:

Imagine the message it will send. The future King of England (incl the whole of the United Kingdom and several commonwealth countries) doing ballet, and the empowerment that gives to boys with similar passions across the world #BoysInBallet #BoysDanceToo — Chris™️ (@Chris_CPH) August 23, 2019

I can't even find the words to express how distasteful I find this. Nasty. — Terry Davies (@IP2guy) August 23, 2019

I think she was going for a cheap laugh, at the expense of bullying a child who has a passion. I hope he ends up being a fabulous dancer — Chris™️ (@Chris_CPH) August 23, 2019

Let's hope so! 😊 Bullying, mocking, gender stereotyping, belittling.. everything about the clip is gross. — Terry Davies (@IP2guy) August 23, 2019

That’s so sad. It was the same for me 30 years ago. I’d hoped we had moved on by now and removed gender stereotypes and stigma, allowing more kids to follow their passion 😔 — Chris™️ (@Chris_CPH) August 23, 2019

I'm stunned a full grown woman thought she could mock a 6yo kid very publicly.I'm urging him since it's one of the best ways to get/stay in shape - which is what he's asked for. — Lisa Andrew 🍷 (@TheWife101) August 23, 2019

To be honest, we should have been past rigid gender stereotypes which assert that dancing is "womanly" or "not masculine enough." But, alas.

