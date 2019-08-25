Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'This is Nasty': TV Anchor Receives Flak for Laughing at Prince George for Taking Ballet

To be honest, we should have been past rigid gender stereotypes which assert that dancing is "womanly" or "not masculine enough." But, alas.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
A TV anchor for ABC, Lara Spencer, has been on the receiving end of backlash after she laughed at Prince George for taking ballet lessons. After outrage on social media, Spencer was compelled to issue an apology to the young prince for being insensitive.

During the show, Spencer was speaking about the six year old prince's curriculum. She mentions that apart from his usual lessons, he will also be taking up poetry and ballet. To this, Prince William replies that his son "absolutely loves" the ballet. Spencer then laughs and says, "we'll see about that" as per a video clip that has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

Soon, the clipping went viral which led to several people coming out to extend their support to the little prince. A Twitter user named @Chris_CPH shared the video first, with the caption, "I bloody love that Prince George is going to be doing ballet, it’s so endearing. Boys dance, and it makes them no less of a man. Really nothing to be laughed at."

This is how people reacted to it:

To be honest, we should have been past rigid gender stereotypes which assert that dancing is "womanly" or "not masculine enough." But, alas.

