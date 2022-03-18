CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'This is Not a Painting': IFS Officer Shares Stunning Photo of Rainbow Eucalyptus Tree
'This is Not a Painting': IFS Officer Shares Stunning Photo of Rainbow Eucalyptus Tree

The rainbow eucalyptus tree has get its name because of his unique streaks of green, red, orange, gray, and purple that run along the trucks and branches when the tannin-filled bark peels. (Credits: Twitter)

The rainbow eucalyptus is the only eucalyptus tree indigenous to the northern hemisphere and happens to be the most colourful tree in the world.

Buzz Staff

The post about Rainbow Eucalyptus shared by IFS officer Susanta Nada has left people stunned. The post has four photos which shows the wonderful creations of nature.  As per the tweet shared by Nada: “The rainbow eucalyptus is the only eucalyptus tree indigenous to the northern hemisphere and happens to be the most colourful tree in the world. The rainbow effect is created as the bark peels off throughout each season, revealing the fresh, bright coloured bark below,” he wrote while sharing the images.

As per the Spruce, the rainbow eucalyptus tree has get its name because of his unique streaks of green, red, orange, gray, and purple that run along the trucks and branches when the tannin-filled bark peels. It is said that this particular eucalyptus is popular in the places such as Hawaii, which has warm weather condition. In addition this species usually grows in the rainforest with a natural range that extends into northern hemisphere.

Here are some reactions:

As per Indian Express, the rainbow eucalyptus will grows up to 60 to 75 meters due to which it is usually used for pulp production and timber. The phenomenon which caused the eucalyptus to show its multicolour is ‘bark regeneration’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:March 18, 2022, 12:51 IST