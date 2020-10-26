News18 Logo

'This is Not Okay': Ananya Birla Alleges 'Racist' US Restaurant Threw Her Family Out

Photo: Ananya Birla/Instagram

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being “racist”.

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being “racist”, saying the Italian-American dining place in California “literally threw” her and her family out of their premises.

The singer and artist took to Twitter to share her ordeal on Saturday, saying “this is not okay”.

“This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay,” she said in a tweet.

The Scopa Italian Roots restaurant is an Italian-American dining place by chef Antonia Lofaso in California.

“We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay,” Ananya said in another tweet, in which she tagged Lofaso.

She is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla.

In a tweet, Neerja also lashed out at the restaurant for ill-treating them.

“Very shocking… absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this,” she said.

Twitterati also came out in support:

“I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant,” their son Aryaman Birla also tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)


