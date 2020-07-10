'This is Priceless': Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Impressed with This Trick of Learning Punjabi

The Twitter community of India have found an innovative formula to crack open the correct accent for speaking in Punjabi. As genuine Sikh people have confirmed on the social media platform, apparently you can be fluent in Punjabi only if you know when to use which number.

The trick was first shared by a Twitter user @j_bindra on Wednesday. He wrote, “For those who understand #Punjabi, this is priceless!”

For those who understand #Punjabi, this is priceless! pic.twitter.com/jDbbV4KxsE — Jaspreet Bindra, Tech Whispering from Home (@j_bindra) July 8, 2020

He shared a list of words and their subsequent numbers. For example, ‘pickle’ in english is ‘4’ in Punjabi as the ‘a’ in ‘achaar’ is not stressed in Punjabi. Similarly, ‘come outside’ is ‘12’; ‘tell me’ is ‘10’; ‘brother’ is ‘22’; and ‘light’ is ‘32’.

Also, the post pointed out how ‘sleep quickly’ is ‘36, 100’ using the same formula. Here, 36 is pronounced as ‘chetti’, while 100 is pronounced as ‘ssau’. Thus, ‘chetti sau’ becomes sleep quickly.

Netizens were readily impressed with the trick and it was widely retweeted by people.

This one is classic https://t.co/IJgW9v7Ay8 — Vimal Sumbly (@sumbly) July 9, 2020

Superb imagination!!!!.. Hats off .. https://t.co/tKJRi6oV3B — Ankit Kumar (@ankit_k01) July 8, 2020

Many started replying to the thread using the shortcut. One Twitter user wrote, “Sahi gall 22 ji”.

Sahi gall 22 ji — Anshul Dhir [Koinfox] (@anshuldhir_) July 8, 2020

However, some of the Twitterati were having difficulty with cracking open the code to daughter in law.

Not Punjabi but understood except 9... Yet enjoyed.... — T Tabassum (@TTabassum6) July 9, 2020

Exactly. Even I didn’t get that one! — Riya Mukherjee (@MsRiyaMukherjee) July 9, 2020

Not Punjabi still understood words except 9 fir daughter in-law

pic.twitter.com/JeusxePFr9 — Sapana (@Sapanayashvant) July 9, 2020

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi also stumbled upon the novel formula and shared his resolve of learning the much loved language.

Sharing the same chart, he wrote, “Finally I can learn the language I love..”

Finally I can learn the language I love.. pic.twitter.com/wXb9jV1ob5 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 9, 2020

So Jaspreet Bindra, who happens to be an author, explained how 9 in Punjabi is pronounced as ‘No’ and daughter in law is ‘Noo’ according to the language.