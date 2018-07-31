English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This is The Reason Why You Need to Wait For a While Before Spotify Releases in India
According to a report by Financial Times, three American labels namely Warner, Sony, and Universal are holding up Spotify’s India launch as the streaming service is starting to license music directly from the artists themselves.
FILE PHOTO: Headphones are seen in front of a logo of online music streaming service Spotify in this February 18, 2014 illustration picture. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
Loading...
Remember Googling about when would Spotify finally come to India so that you could stop using that 'crack version' of the app that you downloaded to stream some really good indie-pop music? Well, there is some bad news for you. Spotify’s rumoured summer launch may not happen anytime soon after all.
Spotify India is headed by ex-OLX CEO Amarjit Singh Batra. The streaming service reportedly has an office in India and has hired a number of employees there. There have been rumours that Spotify planned to have launch over the summer this year. But that may not be happening.
The streaming service already faces competition from more than five other established streaming services like Saavn, Gaana, Airtel’s Wynk, Hungama Music, and Apple Music.
However, according to a report by Financial Times, three American labels namely Warner, Sony, and Universal are holding up Spotify’s India launch as the streaming service is starting to license music directly from the artists themselves.
In direct retaliation to Spotify’s move, these labels, which also account for the majority of music available in the US and pretty much everywhere else, are not providing Spotify the required territorial license to their music for India. And as music licenses are sold by territory (fun fact), Spotify isn’t allowed to launch in India until these labels give their blessings. Oh well.
Spotify’s direct licensing deals, earlier reported by Billboard, are non-exclusive in nature, which in layman terms implies that other streaming services too can approach musicians for similar deals.
However, with Spotify reportedly paying the musicians' hundreds of thousands of dollars, the big labels are now very worried as direct licensing completely cuts out the labels from the process.
This is a big reason why Spotify and other streaming services do not have exclusive content.
It is safe to say that stalling Spotify’s India release is the labels’ way of forcing the streaming service fall back in line.
Also Watch
Spotify India is headed by ex-OLX CEO Amarjit Singh Batra. The streaming service reportedly has an office in India and has hired a number of employees there. There have been rumours that Spotify planned to have launch over the summer this year. But that may not be happening.
The streaming service already faces competition from more than five other established streaming services like Saavn, Gaana, Airtel’s Wynk, Hungama Music, and Apple Music.
However, according to a report by Financial Times, three American labels namely Warner, Sony, and Universal are holding up Spotify’s India launch as the streaming service is starting to license music directly from the artists themselves.
In direct retaliation to Spotify’s move, these labels, which also account for the majority of music available in the US and pretty much everywhere else, are not providing Spotify the required territorial license to their music for India. And as music licenses are sold by territory (fun fact), Spotify isn’t allowed to launch in India until these labels give their blessings. Oh well.
Spotify’s direct licensing deals, earlier reported by Billboard, are non-exclusive in nature, which in layman terms implies that other streaming services too can approach musicians for similar deals.
However, with Spotify reportedly paying the musicians' hundreds of thousands of dollars, the big labels are now very worried as direct licensing completely cuts out the labels from the process.
This is a big reason why Spotify and other streaming services do not have exclusive content.
It is safe to say that stalling Spotify’s India release is the labels’ way of forcing the streaming service fall back in line.
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Names New MPV as Marazzo (Codenamed U321), Inspired by Shark
- Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
- Twitter Hopes Academics Will be Able to Address Toxic Conversations on The Social Network
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...