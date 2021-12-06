This is the World's Funniest Joke According to Science and We Were Not Ready

In the course of our lives, we’ve all been bad joke tellers and sometimes dad joke sharers. Only few make it as comedians, and the rest of us have to lurk in the shadows with undiscovered comedic genius (What? It could be true) as the next person says the joke louder and gets the laughs. To top it off, we have now found out that the funniest joke in the world has already been told at least twenty years ago. Psychologist Dr Richard Wiseman conducted a study back in 2001 through a website called LaughLab, reported LAD Bible. Over a year, he invited 1.5 million participants across the world and asked them to rate five random jokes selected from among a database of over 40,000. AsapScience on YouTube discussed the findings, which not only pointed towards the funniest joke in the world statistically, but also showed some fascinating and weirdly precise information about humour and the way it hits or misses.

As per the AsapScience YouTube video, the most effective jokes are 103 letters long, which is good news for Twitter comedians. It also adds a time when people enjoy jokes most: 6:03 pm! Ducks were found to be the funniest animals. The video also states that the funniest joke in the world perfectly fits the Benign Violation Theory of Comedy. With all this information, think you’re ready for the funniest joke? It might not be 6:03 pm, but you should at least be finding this moderately funny because science, you know.

The joke goes: “Two hunters from New Jersey are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He doesn’t seem to be breathing and his eyes are glazed over. The other guy whips out his phone and calls emergency service. He gasps: ‘I think my friend is dead! What should I do?’ The operator says: “Calm down, I can help. First, make sure he’s dead.’ There is a silence, then a shot is heard. Back on the phone, the guy says: ‘OK, now what?'"

It veers somewhat towards the darker spectrum of humour, and might be a little too violent for some. A lot of comedy also depends on delivery and atmospherics, so that might also affect whether or not you laughed at this joke. The study itself is not exactly all-encompassing and cannot really hope to be exact. Well, there is no ‘you laugh, you lose’ clause around here. So if this got you, good for you.

