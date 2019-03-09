LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

This is What an Entire Stadium Sounded Like When Dhoni Came Out to Bat in Ranchi

Suspecting that the 3rd ODI match against Australia could be his last on home soil, Ranchi crowd welcomed Dhoni with full force and cheer on Friday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This is What an Entire Stadium Sounded Like When Dhoni Came Out to Bat in Ranchi
Screenshot from BCCI video / Twitter
Loading...
Cricket community has been rife with speculations that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be hanging up his boots soon after the ICC World Cup that is to take place later this year in England.

Dhoni, who played the first three ODIs of the series against Australia, with the third one being in his hometown Ranchi, is being rested for the remainder matches, informed batting coach Sanjay Bangar in the post-match press conference on Friday.

With India not having any home matches till October, the Friday match could well be the last time that Dhoni played in the blue uniform on home soil.

Aware that the Ranchi outing was probably his final, Dhoni was welcomed with a roaring reception from his die-hard fans at JSCA International Stadium Complex despite India tattering at 27 for 3.

A video of Dhoni entering the ground was shared by BCCI's official handle on Twitter.




Mahi fans on Twitter chimed in with Dhoni chants.













The wicketkeeper-batsman's 26 (42) wasn't enough for Team India and despite Virat Kohli's 41st ODI ton, the hosts could only manage 281, 32 runs short of Australia's target.

With this, India also missed the opportunity to wrap up the series at the earliest possible chance.

The next ODI between the two nations will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 10.

India leads the series 2-1.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram