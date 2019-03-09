English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is What an Entire Stadium Sounded Like When Dhoni Came Out to Bat in Ranchi
Suspecting that the 3rd ODI match against Australia could be his last on home soil, Ranchi crowd welcomed Dhoni with full force and cheer on Friday.
Screenshot from BCCI video / Twitter
Loading...
Cricket community has been rife with speculations that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be hanging up his boots soon after the ICC World Cup that is to take place later this year in England.
Dhoni, who played the first three ODIs of the series against Australia, with the third one being in his hometown Ranchi, is being rested for the remainder matches, informed batting coach Sanjay Bangar in the post-match press conference on Friday.
With India not having any home matches till October, the Friday match could well be the last time that Dhoni played in the blue uniform on home soil.
Aware that the Ranchi outing was probably his final, Dhoni was welcomed with a roaring reception from his die-hard fans at JSCA International Stadium Complex despite India tattering at 27 for 3.
A video of Dhoni entering the ground was shared by BCCI's official handle on Twitter.
Mahi fans on Twitter chimed in with Dhoni chants.
The wicketkeeper-batsman's 26 (42) wasn't enough for Team India and despite Virat Kohli's 41st ODI ton, the hosts could only manage 281, 32 runs short of Australia's target.
With this, India also missed the opportunity to wrap up the series at the earliest possible chance.
The next ODI between the two nations will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 10.
India leads the series 2-1.
Dhoni, who played the first three ODIs of the series against Australia, with the third one being in his hometown Ranchi, is being rested for the remainder matches, informed batting coach Sanjay Bangar in the post-match press conference on Friday.
With India not having any home matches till October, the Friday match could well be the last time that Dhoni played in the blue uniform on home soil.
Aware that the Ranchi outing was probably his final, Dhoni was welcomed with a roaring reception from his die-hard fans at JSCA International Stadium Complex despite India tattering at 27 for 3.
A video of Dhoni entering the ground was shared by BCCI's official handle on Twitter.
When the 'Lion' walks out to bat in his den #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WKRKGpKgaB— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019
Mahi fans on Twitter chimed in with Dhoni chants.
#Thala #Dhoni Is Come #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/A0TBDgWOzO #MSDhoni #Ranchi Ka #Raja— #RakulPreetFc ❤ (@RakulPreetFc_10) March 8, 2019
All we can hear now is,— RocKy Edward.. (@imRockylahariya) March 8, 2019
Dhoni.. Dhonii.. Dhoniii.. #INDvAUS #Dhoni #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/T0tXX6D11x
All we can hear now is— Magentran Mahi (@MagentranMahi) March 9, 2019
Dhoni.. Dhoni.. Dhoni.. #lNDvAUS #Dhoni #Teamlndia pic.twitter.com/r7rtCIpXal
Whichever stadium in India you will see the roar. Thala for you #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS— sowgandh (@sowgandh4) March 8, 2019
The wicketkeeper-batsman's 26 (42) wasn't enough for Team India and despite Virat Kohli's 41st ODI ton, the hosts could only manage 281, 32 runs short of Australia's target.
With this, India also missed the opportunity to wrap up the series at the earliest possible chance.
The next ODI between the two nations will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 10.
India leads the series 2-1.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Captain Marvel is Crucial for Avengers Endgame and How She Can Bring X-Men in Future Films
- This Modified Hyundai Creta with Wide Tyres Looks Out of Place
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- YouTube to Warn Viewers When They're Watching Fake News
- India vs Australia | Narain: Another Day, Another Kohli Gem in a Run Chase
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results