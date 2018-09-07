GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This is What Happened When a Lion Climbed into a Safari Van Filled With Tourists

A meal on wheels, eh?

Updated:September 7, 2018, 1:35 PM IST
(Image: YouTube)
Ever had a lion accompany you on a safari trip? Well, that's precisely what happened at Taigan Safari Park in Vilnohirsk, Crimea, where a lion was filmed jumping into a vehicle with tourists sitting inside.

The video of the incident was shared by the park on YouTube.

 

The video shows Filya, the lion, climbing into an open-air safari vehicle filled with tourists. In the video, some tourists, trying to make fun of the incident, pet the lion as it licks them generously, while another woman is seen hopping out of the vehicle.

The Internet too was just as scared and amused while watching the video.

























Previous media reports have said that there have been cases of animals biting tourists in the safari park.
