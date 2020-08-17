This is What Marge Simpson Said After Trump's Campaign Adviser Compared Kamala Harris to Her

US President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser Jenna Ellis a few days ago poked fun at Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, comparing her voice to Marge Simpson, a character in the animated series The Simpsons.

The Simpsons on August 14 tweeted a video in which Marge can be seen responding to Ellis.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” said Marge. She also said that one of her children on the show Lisa told her that Ellis does not mean it as a compliment.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

The character said, “If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to call the name Jenna. I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it”.

The voice of Marge is given by actress Julie Kavner. The Simpsons is one of the longest running animated shows and it is known for mocking public figures. The show has trolled Trump many times over the years.

Ellis later jokes, responding to The Simpsons’ tweet, “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat... by mail”. The video received flak from Trump’s supporters and backing from people in favour of Harris.