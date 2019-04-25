English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is What People Googled After TikTok Ban Was Lifted in India
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday lifted the ban on the use of popular mobile application TikTok with the condition that the platform should not be used to host obscene videos.
The high court on April 3 directed the Centre to ban the app used to create and share short videos as it voiced concern over "pornographic and inappropriate content" being made available through such platforms.
When the matter came up before the high court, the bench passed the order lifting its ban after hearing submissions by central government advocate, counsel for TikTok and amicus curiae Arvind Datar. Datar observed there cannot be "a system where something which is statutorily permissible becomes judicially impermissible".
"Banning is not the solution," he told the bench. "Rights of legitimate users must be protected."
After the ban was lifted, Indians thanked the bench for lifting the ban on the 'most-loved app.'
But while the ban was lifted, what was the first thing they searched for?
Google Trends shows that the first things Indian searched for, was 'TikTok ban lift.' Users of the platform were trying to understand what exactly the 'lifting' of the ban meant.
Because the court had earlier dictated that the app be banned, people were trying to understand what part of the earlier order stayed, and what it could possibly mean about the future and availability of the app.
But that's not all people searched for.
As news of the ban being lifted made its way to users, they started figuring out how to download the app. Following the controversy on the app, TikTok had been taken off the Play store and App Store.
Since the ban was lifted, people are now looking for the app on Google for a '.apk' version, the Android version of the app, so they can re-install it.
It wasn't only Google they looked for the app though. There were search results on the App store as well to figure out how to download the app.
While the app has been lifted, fans are eagerly awaiting for its arrival back on platforms so they can continue with their videos.
