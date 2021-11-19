This is What Rakesh Sharma Said When Indira Gandhi Asked How India Looked From Space

Today marks the 104th birth anniversary of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, and people on social media have been remembering her with various snippets from her regime, including old videos of her speeches, interviews and conversations. One among them was shared by Bhushan Patil, Indian National Congress treasurer and member of the Central Board Of Film Certification Advisory Board Panel, on Twitter. The video shared by him features a conversation between Gandhi and Rakesh Sharma. Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma AC is a former Indian Air Force pilot, who was the first Indian to travel to space, flying aboard Soyuz T-11 in 1984 as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme. “Remembering first female PM of India , Bharat Ratna #IndiraGandhi ji on her jayanti today with this beautiful conversation of Indira ji with Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma who says Saarein Jahan Se Accha from space when asked how India looks from space," Patil wrote in his tweet.

“Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?" (What does India look like from up there?) Indira Gandhi asks Rakesh Sharma, to which he replies in Hindi, “I can say without any hesitation, saare jahaan se achha."

Remembering first female PM of India , Bharat Ratna #IndiraGandhi ji on her jayanti today with this beautiful conversation of Indira ji with Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma who says Saarein Jahan Se Accha from space when asked how India looks from space. 🇮🇳#IndiasIndira pic.twitter.com/fnBIEyHCBY— Bhushan Patil (@bhushankpatil12) November 18, 2021

In the video, Gandhi tells Sharma that the attention of the entire country is focussed on him. She congratulates him, stating that it was a historic step and expresses hope that through it, the country would become more aware of outer space and that the youth would be inspired. The first question that she asked him involved how he was feeling in space, if it was similar to how hard his training had been on ground. Sharma thanked her and said that the training received by him and retired Air Commodore Ravish Malhotra (who was trained as a backup for Sharma) was quite hard but it was proving to be very efficient. The docking manoeuvre was easeful, he said, adding that it felt like they were still sitting inside of the simulator. She went on to inquire about his health and if he would like to convey any message to his family.

Since then, we have come a long way in space travel, with billionaires of the world now jetting off to the beyond every other week. Space tourism is now an up and coming industry, but back in the day, Sharma’s feat was an extraordinary first for the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.