This is What Sonu Sood’s Phone Notifications Look Like Amid Migrant Crisis

Sonu Sood is a busy man right now and his phone proves it.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause hardships for Indians across the country, Bollywood actor Sonu Soon seems to have surfaced as a messiah of sorts for those seeking urgent help.

The actor recently launched a tollfree number for migrants stuck anywhere in India who and need help with getting home.

Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water, Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown.

The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Sood launched the toll free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to his team for help. And it seems his phone has not stopped ringing since then.

Sharing a video of his phone's notification bar on Twitter, Sood demonstrated the extent of calls and SOS messages he had been receiving from across India since he offered aid.

आपके संदेश हमें इस रफ़्तार से मिल रहें हैं। मैं और मेरी टीम पूरी कोशिश कर रहें हैं हर किसी को मदद पहुँचे! लेकिन अगर इस में हम कुछ मेसजेज़ को मिस कर दें, उसके लिए मुझे क्षमा कीजिएगा pic.twitter.com/wS7vVk9bjv — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

"This is the speed at which we are receiving all your requests," Sood wrote on Twitter. "My team and I are trying our best so that everyone gets help. But if we miss some messages, please forgive me," he further added.

The video moved many on Twitter. Fans congratulated Sood on his good deeds and thanked him for acting like an inspiration for many.

Well Done your job motivated us more to help others it proved that nothing we are going to take from this world after our death , you "It is far better to live like a lion for a day than to live like a jackal for a hundred years." — Bhai G (@Bhai18910) May 27, 2020

आपके योगदान को सरकारें भले ही रेखांकित ना करें, परंतु भारतीय जनमानस के हृदय में सुनहरे अक्षरों से लिखा होगा। ऋणी रहेगा भारतवर्ष अपने लाड़ले का।



जिनको जवाबदारी दी थी वह तो सिर्फ बयानबाजी में उलझे हैं और एक आप है जो बस चुपचाप किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/jtxApydP41 — Ganesh pratap singh (@GaneshPratap79) May 27, 2020





Sood, who has been actively replying to messages across social media platforms, not only wowed fans with his generosity but also with his wit. When someone asked the actor to help him meet his girlfriend in lockdown, the actor replied that it would do well for the man to stay away from his girlfriend for a while and would serve as an acid test, because distance does make the heart grow fonder.

Sood's acts have won him the respect not only of citizens but also others such as Ajay Devgn amd Shikhar Dhawan who have complimented him on his humanity.