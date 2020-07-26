This is What Sussex Police Found When They Went Looking for an 'Apex Predator' on Park Bench

Police often have to be prepared to tackle a number of unprecedented situations. Be it saving a man from thugs or rescuing a kitten stuck on a tree, they get called in for all sorts of situations.

Sometimes, however, those situations can go a whole different direction, much like the police getting involved with 'a large apex predator' which turned out to be something quite different.

The Horsham Police posted an image on Twitter where a black feline-like creature looked like it was climbing a park bench. They captioned the photo, "Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true."

However, it was the next line that took the cake, "It may be a stuffed toy, but the attending officers didn't necessarily know that at first."

Since being posted, a number of people have commented on it, while one user wrote, "Brilliant," another, posted, "Omg especially at night when things don’t look how they’re supposed to. Glad it was only a stuffed toy."

This, however, is not the first time that officers have had to investigate such a case.

Back in 2018, a team of police officers from North East Police Division in Scotland's Aberdeenshire had received a nervous phone call from a citizen who had spotted a wild animal on his farm. Reacting to the call, cops rushed several vehicles and an armed response team to the farm where a 45-minute 'standoff' ensued.

The entire episode ended with the cops realising that the animal was a huge stuffed toy tiger.