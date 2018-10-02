This is What Women Would Do if There Were No Men On The Streets Post 9 PM
So many activities to do after dark, yet you end up doing none of them.
So many activities to do after dark, yet you end up doing none of them.
No, these are not rules for an entry into some prison. If you are a woman, you probably have been taught all of these as a child.
We are told that outside spaces are unsafe. That going out late at night is a risk. That you cannot stroll down at 2 A.M at night without fearing for your life. As much as you choose to, or not choose to believe in these, society conditions you to these factors. It becomes so normalized that you don't think about why it is a problem.
On Twitter, a user recently asked, "Ladies, a question for you: "What would you do if all men had a 9 PM curfew?" And the answers brought to light just how much of doing ordinary everyday things is restricted.
Ladies, a question for you:
"What would you do if all men had a 9pm curfew?"
Dudes: Read the replies and pay attention.#metoo #Kavanaugh #Cosby #feminism #maleprivilege #privilege
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) September 25, 2018
to go to cafe and actually read without numerous strangers sitting at my table and chatting me up, when I just want to drink my cup and read a book because I stay indoors too much and need to get out a little. — destructor fascista (@KosmishArtist_) September 25, 2018
Oh my god. The mind reels. Go dancing? Take a walk? Open the front door without fear? https://t.co/v66MM38Btf
— Emily L. Hauser (@emilylhauser) September 30, 2018
literally don't even know what to write because there's so many things https://t.co/rPYPNk5OPu — (@elliebegood) September 30, 2018
Sit on the beach at night. https://t.co/MEAMr4R91I
— authentiKAYLI (@KayliVee) October 1, 2018
I'd walk a city in peace. https://t.co/EhnQY2JI2T — Sonja Yoerg (@SonjaYoerg) September 27, 2018
I'd sleep with ground floor windows open on a summer night https://t.co/HrkxYZlHzk
— Jane Burns (@jrburns) September 26, 2018
Imagine how different ALL of my life would have been. So much freedom! All the places I would enjoy on my own, and going for walks. Spontaneity to just go! I love the way the air feels on my skin when it's warm at night, and I'd love to experience this without a chaperone. https://t.co/qPTuon9zGf — Christina Eliason (@c_eliason) October 1, 2018
I'd run at night.
I would run so much at night https://t.co/ToE2odrFAq
— Kat(her)i(n)e Riley (@KatherineERiley) October 1, 2018
I just booked an airbnb for a work trip which will have me out late into the evenings. Took me an hour of google mapping to see how I'd approach different properties, whether streets were lighted or populated. So, for starters, I'd book any damn place I wanted to, without worry. — Let's Scare Jessica Shortall To Death (@jessicashortall) September 25, 2018
Actually walk to places I wanted to go without horns and hearing things about my anatomy shouted from a car window. Shop in peace. Go out for a drink because I really want to have a drink and watch the band.
— destructor fascista (@KosmishArtist_) September 25, 2018
I'd go to the bathroom without worrying that someone was drugging my drink. I'd go out dancing without worrying about someone sticking their hand up my dress. I'd play pinball without worrying that someone was going to grab my ass. — Boo! Ruin EveryScream (@YouRuinEveryPod) September 25, 2018
For me, the saddest part about all this is teaching my daughter to constantly second guess her actions.
“Don’t put your drink down and walk away. Don’t go to the bathroom alone if it’s near an exit. I love you in that skirt too but it’s not a good idea to wear it.”
— A is for Arbitrary (@aphotomama) October 2, 2018
I would walk to my car with my keys in my purse and not spread between my fingers as a potential weapon. I would listen to music on headphones, as I strolled and admired the lit street lamps in Central Park. — Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) September 25, 2018
This is an essential thread. Read these replies.
Me, I'd walk everywhere. I'd grocery shop late at night when it's quiet. I'd take public transit all the time and could sell my car. I wouldn't worry about my girlfriends when we were out listening to music, etc. Beach at night. https://t.co/LlOVPk7DxW
— Leslie Poston (@leslie) September 30, 2018
Though honestly, I go out so little at night for this reason. My biggest problem is during the day. I recently took an @Uber where the driver asked to take me out. I was so nervous and uncomfortable I still gave him four stars. — invader vim (@_sudo_rmrf) October 1, 2018
My whole life would have been different, and now my daughter's life would be different. https://t.co/52YCx1K4AN
— Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) September 26, 2018
And this seemed to be a wakeup call for men, who realize that they've been doing these things constantly without thinking twice about it.
Do men even know just how afraid women are of them? I think MOST men have no clue as to how limited and cautious women live their lives for fear of men. #MeToo https://t.co/TX0XdkYGJ2 — SARENA (@SARENA220) October 1, 2018
I’m a white guy who regularly visits other countries by himself, walking city streets after midnight while listening to music on my headphones while not speaking the language. Never even occurred to me that this was a gender privilege.
— Randall Stephens 🏳️🌈 (@DrBeagleman1) September 26, 2018
This is one of the most fascinating things I've read on here. And it makes me ashamed to fully realise gender privilege for the first time. https://t.co/BHe8Zbx3ZH — Richard Waters (@dickiewaters) October 2, 2018
To all guys please read the reply of this thread. Why girls are living limited life? . we need to do a lot as a society and country. https://t.co/eBfWGRpaXf
— Dr.Kaushal Sharma (@111kaushal) October 2, 2018
Wow, I feel horrible right now. None of this has ever occurred to me as an issue. I run, I go do whatever I want whenever I want. Why aren't women filled with uncontrollable rage all the time? — Houston Wolf (@houstonwolf) September 26, 2018
We are.
To paraphrase @IjeomaOluo:
"It is very hard to survive as a woman in this world, and I remember saying once that if I stopped to feel, really feel, the pain of the oppression I encountered, I would start screaming and I would never, ever stop."https://t.co/0vA3F2r3mL
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) September 26, 2018
But the darker reality is that these things exist because they are real-life scenarios - women don't do any of these things by choice. They do it out of fear and years of experiencing these exact scenarios and knowing better.
These aren't hypothetical situations I just worry about. These are actual things men have done to me after 9:00 PM. — Boo! Ruin EveryScream (@YouRuinEveryPod) September 25, 2018
Women are not asking for much. And yet we have to listen to the “no man is safe now!” hysteria. Go for a walk, buddy, go for a walk, because you can and we CAN’T.
— Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) September 25, 2018
In simple terms, women wouldn't be constantly fearing this lives while living in simple, everyday scenarios. And it just shows how normalized it has become for women to not do these things and how gender privilege is real.
Also Watch
-
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Coke Studio, Fast-Bowlers and Grills: These are the Things From Pakistan that Indians Love
- ISL 2018/19: Jamshedpur’s Tim Cahill Feeds Off Fans' Enthusiasm as He Hopes for Maximum Wins