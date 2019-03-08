LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
6-min read

This is What Women Would Do if There Were No Men On Streets at Night

So many activities to do after dark, yet you end up doing none of them.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 8, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This is What Women Would Do if There Were No Men On Streets at Night
So many activities to do after dark, yet you end up doing none of them.
Loading...
Don't go out late at night. Don't dress in short clothes. Don't walk down deserted roads. Don't go into dark corners. Keep your keys in your hand. Look over your shoulder if you think someone is following you. Call someone instantly, know where the exit points are at all times.

No, these are not rules for an entry into some prison. If you are a woman, you probably have been taught all of these as a child.

We are told that outside spaces are unsafe. That going out late at night is a risk. That you cannot stroll down at 2 A.M at night without fearing for your life. As much as you choose to, or not choose to believe in these, society conditions you to these factors. It becomes so normalized that you don't think about why it is a problem.

On Twitter, a user recently asked, "Ladies, a question for you: "What would you do if all men had a 9 PM curfew?" And the answers brought to light just how much of doing ordinary everyday things is restricted.

















































And this seemed to be a wakeup call for men, who realize that they've been doing these things constantly without thinking twice about it.

















But the darker reality is that these things exist because they are real-life scenarios - women don't do any of these things by choice. They do it out of fear and years of experiencing these exact scenarios and knowing better.







In simple terms, women wouldn't be constantly fearing this lives while living in simple, everyday scenarios. And it just shows how normalized it has become for women to not do these things and how gender privilege is real.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram