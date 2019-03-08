This is What Women Would Do if There Were No Men On Streets at Night

to go to cafe and actually read without numerous strangers sitting at my table and chatting me up, when I just want to drink my cup and read a book because I stay indoors too much and need to get out a little. — destructor fascista (@KosmishArtist_) September 25, 2018



Oh my god. The mind reels. Go dancing? Take a walk? Open the front door without fear? https://t.co/v66MM38Btf

— Emily L. Hauser (@emilylhauser) September 30, 2018

literally don't even know what to write because there's so many things https://t.co/rPYPNk5OPu — (@elliebegood) September 30, 2018



Sit on the beach at night. https://t.co/MEAMr4R91I

— authentiKAYLI (@KayliVee) October 1, 2018

I'd walk a city in peace. https://t.co/EhnQY2JI2T — Sonja Yoerg (@SonjaYoerg) September 27, 2018



I'd sleep with ground floor windows open on a summer night https://t.co/HrkxYZlHzk

— Jane Burns (@jrburns) September 26, 2018

Imagine how different ALL of my life would have been. So much freedom! All the places I would enjoy on my own, and going for walks. Spontaneity to just go! I love the way the air feels on my skin when it's warm at night, and I'd love to experience this without a chaperone. https://t.co/qPTuon9zGf — Christina Eliason (@c_eliason) October 1, 2018



I'd run at night.

I would run so much at night https://t.co/ToE2odrFAq



— Kat(her)i(n)e Riley (@KatherineERiley) October 1, 2018

I just booked an airbnb for a work trip which will have me out late into the evenings. Took me an hour of google mapping to see how I'd approach different properties, whether streets were lighted or populated. So, for starters, I'd book any damn place I wanted to, without worry. — Let's Scare Jessica Shortall To Death (@jessicashortall) September 25, 2018



Actually walk to places I wanted to go without horns and hearing things about my anatomy shouted from a car window. Shop in peace. Go out for a drink because I really want to have a drink and watch the band.

— destructor fascista (@KosmishArtist_) September 25, 2018

I'd go to the bathroom without worrying that someone was drugging my drink. I'd go out dancing without worrying about someone sticking their hand up my dress. I'd play pinball without worrying that someone was going to grab my ass. — Boo! Ruin EveryScream (@YouRuinEveryPod) September 25, 2018



For me, the saddest part about all this is teaching my daughter to constantly second guess her actions.

“Don’t put your drink down and walk away. Don’t go to the bathroom alone if it’s near an exit. I love you in that skirt too but it’s not a good idea to wear it.”

— A is for Arbitrary (@aphotomama) October 2, 2018

I would walk to my car with my keys in my purse and not spread between my fingers as a potential weapon. I would listen to music on headphones, as I strolled and admired the lit street lamps in Central Park. — Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) September 25, 2018



This is an essential thread. Read these replies.

Me, I'd walk everywhere. I'd grocery shop late at night when it's quiet. I'd take public transit all the time and could sell my car. I wouldn't worry about my girlfriends when we were out listening to music, etc. Beach at night. https://t.co/LlOVPk7DxW



— Leslie Poston (@leslie) September 30, 2018

Though honestly, I go out so little at night for this reason. My biggest problem is during the day. I recently took an @Uber where the driver asked to take me out. I was so nervous and uncomfortable I still gave him four stars. — invader vim (@_sudo_rmrf) October 1, 2018



My whole life would have been different, and now my daughter's life would be different. https://t.co/52YCx1K4AN

— Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) September 26, 2018

Do men even know just how afraid women are of them? I think MOST men have no clue as to how limited and cautious women live their lives for fear of men. #MeToo https://t.co/TX0XdkYGJ2 — SARENA (@SARENA220) October 1, 2018



I’m a white guy who regularly visits other countries by himself, walking city streets after midnight while listening to music on my headphones while not speaking the language. Never even occurred to me that this was a gender privilege.

— Randall Stephens 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrBeagleman1) September 26, 2018

This is one of the most fascinating things I've read on here. And it makes me ashamed to fully realise gender privilege for the first time. https://t.co/BHe8Zbx3ZH — Richard Waters (@dickiewaters) October 2, 2018



To all guys please read the reply of this thread. Why girls are living limited life? . we need to do a lot as a society and country. https://t.co/eBfWGRpaXf

— Dr.Kaushal Sharma (@111kaushal) October 2, 2018

Wow, I feel horrible right now. None of this has ever occurred to me as an issue. I run, I go do whatever I want whenever I want. Why aren't women filled with uncontrollable rage all the time? — Houston Wolf (@houstonwolf) September 26, 2018



We are.

To paraphrase @IjeomaOluo:



"It is very hard to survive as a woman in this world, and I remember saying once that if I stopped to feel, really feel, the pain of the oppression I encountered, I would start screaming and I would never, ever stop."https://t.co/0vA3F2r3mL



— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) September 26, 2018

These aren't hypothetical situations I just worry about. These are actual things men have done to me after 9:00 PM. — Boo! Ruin EveryScream (@YouRuinEveryPod) September 25, 2018



Women are not asking for much. And yet we have to listen to the “no man is safe now!” hysteria. Go for a walk, buddy, go for a walk, because you can and we CAN’T.

— Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) September 25, 2018

Don't go out late at night. Don't dress in short clothes. Don't walk down deserted roads. Don't go into dark corners. Keep your keys in your hand. Look over your shoulder if you think someone is following you. Call someone instantly, know where the exit points are at all times.No, these are not rules for an entry into some prison. If you are a woman, you probably have been taught all of these as a child.We are told that outside spaces are unsafe. That going out late at night is a risk. That you cannot stroll down at 2 A.M at night without fearing for your life. As much as you choose to, or not choose to believe in these, society conditions you to these factors. It becomes so normalized that you don't think about why it is a problem.On Twitter, a user recently asked, "Ladies, a question for you: "What would you do if all men had a 9 PM curfew?" And the answers brought to light just how much of doing ordinary everyday things is restricted.And this seemed to be a wakeup call for men, who realize that they've been doing these things constantly without thinking twice about it.But the darker reality is that these things exist because they are real-life scenarios - women don't do any of these things by choice. They do it out of fear and years of experiencing these exact scenarios and knowing better.In simple terms, women wouldn't be constantly fearing this lives while living in simple, everyday scenarios. And it just shows how normalized it has become for women to not do these things and how gender privilege is real.