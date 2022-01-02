This is Why BTS' Jungkook is Trending on Social Media

Jungkook, of the South Korean super K-pop band BTS, is currently trending on social media after he posted an adorable picture of him playing with his two pet pups. Jungkook posted the pictures on Instagram, where he can be seen lying on the floor as his adorable Italian Greyhounds, who are named Song and Paeng, rest on his stomach. He looks dapper dressed in a white T-shirt with a black pants.

Moments after he shared the images, he received over 10.5 million likes.

Song e Paeng são cachorros do irmão de Jungkook Jungkook escolheu nos mostrar Song e Paeng, as fotos deles costumavam ficar no IG do irmão — do qual era público mas agora não existe mais —vamos apenas aproveitar o que ele postou… Não são fofos? @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/6zLjr92Eyj — Universo ⟭⟬ Bangtan ⁷ (@Univers_Bangtan) January 1, 2022

jimin: he's so big but still cuddles up to you the same since he's a puppyjungkook: he still acts the same pic.twitter.com/YKIJDkenNb — yeni (@kmviraI) January 1, 2022

jungkook’s love for dogs is heartwarming ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/zLxNZOoIPf— ً (@JEONIMAGES) January 1, 2022

baby jungkook baby bam pic.twitter.com/l5XcH3CAwq— hourly vminkook (@hourlyvmk) January 1, 2022

insta story 220102 | abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz+three pictures of baby bam1. jungkook holding baby bam2. baby bam resting on the floor in a striped tee (half asleep)3. sleeping baby bam (a little more grown up) wearing a monster’s inc sully costume pic.twitter.com/Z3N7jQcUnf — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) January 1, 2022

Jungkook’s recent IG story got me thinking it’s gonna be an awesome 2022 JK’s Bamie: My Chimmy: pic.twitter.com/490Avo1Qnc — Aileen Rae Perez (@MsAileenRae) January 1, 2022

According to reports, Jungkook’s first Instagram post of 2022 crossed one million likes in almost two minutes. With this, he has become the fastest person to achieve this.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The K-pop singers are due to hold a concert in Seoul in March 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)

