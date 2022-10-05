This is why Dhunuchi Dance Holds a Special Significance on Mahanavami

Mahanavami is the last day of this five days festival. After navmi, Maa Durga along with her kids will go back to Kailash again. And again the wait will start for another year. Moreover, the best thing about Mahanavami is the grand feast and Dhunuchi dance. Dhunuchi dance is closely related to Durga Puja. Dhunuchi dance is organized in every puja mandap on the evening of Mahanavami. Coconut husks and dust are burnt in the mud shed. Then the Bengali danced to the rhythm of the cover. Although, the Dhunuchi dance is practised every day from Saptami to Nabami. However, the passion for Dhunuchi dance blossoms on the evening of Mahanavami.

But now, not much dhunuchi dance can be seen in Mandap these days. Oftenly, today also Dhunuchi dance is popular in Bonedi Bari, Rajbari and Barir pujas. In front of the goddess, the willing people gather with bows to the beat of Dhak and brass bells. Many also dance the Dhunuchi dance with their mouth. In many places, this Dhunuchi dance competition is also held. But what is the significance of this Dhunuchi dance with Durga Puja? Does it have any special significance? Let’s find out..

Mahanavami has special significance. This day is the last day of the battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura. Then, on the tenth day, Mahishasur will be defeated by Goddess Durga. Navami is the last day of the long battle between auspicious and evil. This is why Mahanavami is given so much importance in Durga Puja.

Maharati is also practised on the day of Mahanavami. Dhunuchi dance is also practiced. This Dhunuchi dance is actually dedicated to Goddess Durga. According to mythology, Goddess Durga herself danced with Dhunuchi to channel energy within herself. When the deities awakened Maa Durga, the goddess performed this Dhunuchi dance to increase her strength. For this reason even today the Dhunuchi dance is organized on the evening of Mahanavami. And for this reason, Mahanavami also has special importance in power worship.

Dhunuchi dance means surrendering oneself completely to the Goddess. By this, all evil energies are removed. A path of light is revealed in the mind. Dhunuchi dance carries the ancient tradition of Bengali. Whatever the mythological significance behind it, the popularity of the Dhunuchi dance for ecstasy continues today.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here