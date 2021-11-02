A tree is an eco-system in itself, and the numerous reports on climate changes only remind us how rampant chopping down of trees is contributing to environmental damages that are beyond repair. That is why, a group of over 200 eco-warriors gathered at a location some 45 km away from Hyderabad in Telangana to protest the axing of over 1,100 banyan trees. These trees, along with another 9,000 trees that are located near Chevella, dot both the sides of the Hyderabad-Manneguda highway. Today, they are under the imminent threat of being axed after a road-widening project got sanctioned by the Central government. The concerned citizens lit diyas in front of the trees and took a pledge to protect them. Children and adults showcased paintings and posters in support of the Chevella Banyans. Many tied threads of friendship and love around the trees with the intention to be their saviours if the need arises.

It is said that the banyan trees were planted by the Nizams nearly a century ago. “That makes the trees nothing but a national heritage that we should protect," said Sadhana Ramchander, a member of the group ‘Nature Lovers of Hyderabad’. This group has started an online petition too to stop the murder of these majestic trees which took decades to grow their deep roots. “Even if the government offers to plant new saplings, or translocate the trees, it’s not the same. All environmental conditions have changed now and we do not know if the new saplings can replace these trees. When you translocate a tree, its branches and roots are chopped off, and they don’t remain the same. We appeal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to shelf the project," added Sadhana. Another participant, Kaajal Maheshwari, who was active in the ‘Save KBR Park’ campaign, said: “Covid is a zoonotic virus because of which people now understand the danger that ecological imbalance can cause. Governments need to know that people cannot be fooled by plantation drives, celebrity endorsements and false news reports. A government that genuinely works towards a habitable city will continue to stay in power."

The stretch that is in danger also includes the last-remaining scrub forests of Mudimyal and Kandlapally - home to many grassland

specialists, including the migrating Harriers and the rare Tawny Eagles (listed as ‘vulnerable’ in the IUCN Red List). In 2019 too, an attempt was made to kickstart the road widening project but it was reportedly not implemented due to paucity of funds and pressure created by environmental groups to save the banyan trees. Now, with the recent sanction by the Centre, the project has received a shot in the arm.

In the Twitter page ‘Save Banyans of Chevella’, one can see citizens sharing their memories about the majestic highway that lies sheltered under the canopies of the giant trees. A user shared a video of the path and wrote: “My vivid childhood memories of driving by this Moinabad to Vicarabad highway innumerable times it was a single track road & had banyan & mango trees on both sides planted by Nizam about 125 years ago, giving complete shade under their canopy."

The petition has gathered more than 43,000 signatures till now.

