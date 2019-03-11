LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

This is Why People Are Photoshop-ing Their Cats Into Captain Marvel-Style Posters

After #캡틴마블_우리집구스 started trending in Korea, the world jumped in to participate in a Photoshop battle to make their own cat version of Captain Marvel poster.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 11, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, released recently in India and winning hearts for the portrayal of its strong female lead, has also been receiving a lot of praise for a different reason - Captain Marvel's cat, 'Goose.'

Goose shot to fame when the Captain Marvel promos first came out, and the cat had his own poster. And this post is what has inspired what the viral sensation that followed. People started Photoshop-ing their own cats in a Marvel style poster for Goose and other superheroes.

The trend, which initially started in Korea with #캡틴마블_우리집구스 (which roughly translates into 'The goose from captain marvel in our house'), had people posting pictures of their cats, Goose-poster style. Soon, the rest of the world jumped in.




Here are some of the results.














































And its not limited to just cats!
















Since his first film debut, Goose has been winning hearts all over.






