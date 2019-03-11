This is Why People Are Photoshop-ing Their Cats Into Captain Marvel-Style Posters

Um... Korea is trending a hashtag for Captain Marvel's Goose in which people are editing their cats into a Captain Marvel background. #캡틴마블_우리집구스 Click on the hashtag. You're welcome. — Dory Writes (@doryheartsbooks) March 9, 2019

#캡틴마블_우리집구스

koreans are using ⤴️this hashtag and photoshopping their cats into the captain marvel poster



so i thought id use my bad photoshop skills to add an izone spin pic.twitter.com/dJjhjAvGaC — Chaeyeon's bare shoulders (@dukh00) March 10, 2019

hi this is my old cat L'hopital as goose in captain marvel hehe #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/M4j0JPMNrZ — maria (@suicidalsloth) March 9, 2019

I had to do it to them #캡틴마블_우리집구스 #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/RYXfUyHe5v — monica saw ︽✵︽ captain marvel ︽✵︽ and is in love (@astroquantica) March 9, 2019

This is the second most important thing I've ever done #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/o8fynwzhyM — Michael (@scottgoblue314) March 9, 2019

This is gold omg I hope Daniel know this.

I’m camping on this hastag until future notice.#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/TNNq955aaO — .. (@sweveniel) March 9, 2019

So...can I go ahead and throw my cats in with this hashtag #CaptainMarvel #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/8Atr23Lxis — JMV (@Its_JMV_Bro) March 9, 2019

we don't a have a cat, so here is our squirrel. #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/TDj9gIh4UI — The Lightning Thief Musical is in Detroit (@LTMusical) March 9, 2019

우리집 왹져 마롱플러큰



우주는 넓고 플러큰은 많다

고슴도치 모습 한 플러큰도 있을걸!

세 번째 사진 완전 테서렉트 삼키고 입맛다시는 마롱큰



#캡틴마블_우리집구스



누끼 따느라 진짜 힘들었는데 항공점퍼 주시면 안돼요? pic.twitter.com/r7pWuO3IBs — 캡틴숮 (@_sut_j) March 10, 2019

Your 2020 Acadamy Award for Best Actor goes to Reggie the cat for his electrifying, heartwarming performance as Goose in Captain Marvel. — Kaine Rosenbum (@TheOnlyKaine) March 9, 2019

Yes, Captain Marvel is amazing, but my new obsession is her cat, Goose. pic.twitter.com/5VuZExoyXs — Andrew Wallen (@itsandrewwallen) March 7, 2019

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, released recently in India and winning hearts for the portrayal of its strong female lead, has also been receiving a lot of praise for a different reason - Captain Marvel's cat, 'Goose.'Goose shot to fame when the Captain Marvel promos first came out, and the cat had his own poster. And this post is what has inspired what the viral sensation that followed. People started Photoshop-ing their own cats in a Marvel style poster for Goose and other superheroes.The trend, which initially started in Korea with #캡틴마블_우리집구스 (which roughly translates into 'The goose from captain marvel in our house'), had people posting pictures of their cats, Goose-poster style. Soon, the rest of the world jumped in.Here are some of the results.And its not limited to just cats!Since his first film debut, Goose has been winning hearts all over.