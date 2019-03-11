This is Why People Are Photoshop-ing Their Cats Into Captain Marvel-Style Posters
After #캡틴마블_우리집구스 started trending in Korea, the world jumped in to participate in a Photoshop battle to make their own cat version of Captain Marvel poster.
Goose shot to fame when the Captain Marvel promos first came out, and the cat had his own poster. And this post is what has inspired what the viral sensation that followed. People started Photoshop-ing their own cats in a Marvel style poster for Goose and other superheroes.
The trend, which initially started in Korea with #캡틴마블_우리집구스 (which roughly translates into 'The goose from captain marvel in our house'), had people posting pictures of their cats, Goose-poster style. Soon, the rest of the world jumped in.
Um... Korea is trending a hashtag for Captain Marvel's Goose in which people are editing their cats into a Captain Marvel background. #캡틴마블_우리집구스 Click on the hashtag. You're welcome.— Dory Writes (@doryheartsbooks) March 9, 2019
Here are some of the results.
#캡틴마블_우리집구스— Chaeyeon's bare shoulders (@dukh00) March 10, 2019
koreans are using ⤴️this hashtag and photoshopping their cats into the captain marvel poster
so i thought id use my bad photoshop skills to add an izone spin pic.twitter.com/dJjhjAvGaC
#캡틴마블_우리집구스 항공잠바 이렇게 널 원해 pic.twitter.com/ZbhadQiUbo— 복길 (@whereisgunny) March 9, 2019
우리집 구스는 입에서 불 뿜는다#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/dyEcYf9BhW— HG✞ (@haegol_man) March 10, 2019
띠요오오옹#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/7C6uVWwKLw— 태풍나라의 오구오구 (@tp59cat) March 10, 2019
#캡틴마블_우리집구스— 우주고양이 (@aKIXQrv5NLlytVP) March 9, 2019
꼭 당첨되고 싶습니다!!!!! pic.twitter.com/daxGmjGxix
hi this is my old cat L'hopital as goose in captain marvel hehe #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/M4j0JPMNrZ— maria (@suicidalsloth) March 9, 2019
I had to do it to them #캡틴마블_우리집구스 #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/RYXfUyHe5v— monica saw ︽✵︽ captain marvel ︽✵︽ and is in love (@astroquantica) March 9, 2019
This is the second most important thing I've ever done #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/o8fynwzhyM— Michael (@scottgoblue314) March 9, 2019
My Bond on the Goose poster... b/c #캡틴마블_우리집구스@captainmarvel #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/dUTUq5KmsL— Mischief Maker for Loki☀️ (@moira_hawthorne) March 9, 2019
This is gold omg I hope Daniel know this.— .. (@sweveniel) March 9, 2019
I’m camping on this hastag until future notice.#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/TNNq955aaO
So...can I go ahead and throw my cats in with this hashtag #CaptainMarvel #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/8Atr23Lxis— JMV (@Its_JMV_Bro) March 9, 2019
요청이 있어서...#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/XtgW8MGRd1— 준이하나 (@abyjjune) March 10, 2019
Goose’s long lost flerken sister Peanut #CaptainMarvel #flerken #Goose #CarolDanvers #vers #cat #flake #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/j6oz4yVlI3— Bulbdog (@bulbdog_) March 9, 2019
Lola in regular and super life #캡틴마블_우리집구스 #captainmarvel pic.twitter.com/U5K0dfyIEE— Bri Bri (@BriBriBell13) March 10, 2019
And its not limited to just cats!
March 10, 2019
#캡틴마블_우리집구스 GOOSE N GOOSE pic.twitter.com/yUn0RzKIpj— 1101 (@NNOJ8) March 9, 2019
we don't a have a cat, so here is our squirrel. #캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/TDj9gIh4UI— The Lightning Thief Musical is in Detroit (@LTMusical) March 9, 2019
종족: 패러킨— 김고롱 더 모란앵 (@GRthelittledino) March 9, 2019
성별: 남성
위험도: ★★★★★#캡틴마블_우리집구스 pic.twitter.com/tvn9ygOOll
우리집 왹져 마롱플러큰— 캡틴숮 (@_sut_j) March 10, 2019
우주는 넓고 플러큰은 많다
고슴도치 모습 한 플러큰도 있을걸!
세 번째 사진 완전 테서렉트 삼키고 입맛다시는 마롱큰
#캡틴마블_우리집구스
누끼 따느라 진짜 힘들었는데 항공점퍼 주시면 안돼요? pic.twitter.com/r7pWuO3IBs
Since his first film debut, Goose has been winning hearts all over.
Your 2020 Acadamy Award for Best Actor goes to Reggie the cat for his electrifying, heartwarming performance as Goose in Captain Marvel.— Kaine Rosenbum (@TheOnlyKaine) March 9, 2019
Yes, Captain Marvel is amazing, but my new obsession is her cat, Goose. pic.twitter.com/5VuZExoyXs— Andrew Wallen (@itsandrewwallen) March 7, 2019
