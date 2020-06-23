'This is Your Dad Speaking': Video of Elon Musk Cuddling with Baby X is Breaking Twitter

Days after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his musician wife Grimes gave birth to their first baby boy, the internet has been rife with curiosity. Be it the baby's strange name 'X AE A-XII' (previously X Æ A-12) or viral photos of the SpaceX CEO with the newborn, both news and social media platforms have been vying for a better look at the baby.

And now, the world has got a closer look at the baby as well as Musk with a video of the father-son duo cuddling each other going viral.

In it, Musk can be seen holding the baby close and telling him, "Hello baby X, this is your Dad speaking," Musk can be heard telling the baby. "Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?" Musk asked the baby, before informing him again that it as his dad.

The adorable clip was posted on Twitter by the Canadian model, author, and X's grandmother Maye Musk. "Elon Musk and X," she wrote while posting the video.

READ: Elon Musk and Grimes Have Legally (and Smartly) Named their Son 'X Æ A-12', Here is How

The video, which was viewed over three million times, garnered a variety of responses. While some were smitten by the cute father-son interaction, yet others couldn't help but troll Musk for it. A Twitter user even suggested that "This is your father speaking" should be turned into a meme.

We urgently need the new meme “This is you dad speaking”! — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) June 22, 2020

What a wonderful family moment to share with all of us. — Jamie Groh (@AlteredJamie) June 22, 2020

"Hello, this is your Dad speaking, voice activation code B-2488642, requesting administrative parental access." — Nick (@Nick17836254) June 22, 2020

Baby thinks stock price is too high — Alex Cobb (@AlexCobb_) June 22, 2020

So wholesome❤️ — Austin Barnard (@austinbarnard45) June 22, 2020

What a wonderful family moment to share with all of us. — Jamie Groh (@AlteredJamie) June 22, 2020

The video was posted just hours after Fathers Day 2020, possibly to mark the Tesla CEO's first Fathers' Day with X.