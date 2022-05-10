This 'Ishq Vishk' Character Was Given Just One Dialogue and He Pretty Much Nailed it

Ishq Vishk starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury might look a lot brighter in nostalgia than in actual retrospect. The film came out in 2003, meaning 90s kids, who are particularly prone to nostalgia, were mere teens or pre-teens at the time. It means they learnt a lot of their romantic notions off films like this, and a whole lot of it was woefully regressive if not downright offensive. In Ishq Vishk too, the recognisable tropes were there- the virginal woman being “rewarded" with the man (-child) in the end, the woman wearing “revealing" clothes being rather brutish etc. However, the character that the film seemed to have gotten right was the one you’d least expect.

Ishq-e-Fillum on Twitter pointed out how the character of Dimpy, played by Damandeep Singh Baggan, used the single line afforded to him, “Kya baat kar raha hai yaar?" to portray an entire gamut of emotions. He could speak up, speak down, show excitement or express concern using just those six words.

Ishq Vishk (2003) is one of the first movies I watched like an obsession. And while it is easy to dismiss it as another cliched college romance, there is a lot more to it. For starters, Damandeep Singh Baggan plays a cliched Sardar character called 'Dimpy'. pic.twitter.com/qwyu0nrlLy— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

In some scenes, other characters also acknowledge Dimpy's line. pic.twitter.com/HKNB9pF9dq— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Imagine you are going on a trip with your friends and you're really excited about it. Good, now convey it using "Kya baat kar raha hai". Most of us would fail but Dimpy pulls it off. pic.twitter.com/1KH0EZ6NcT— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

When Rajeev is clearly being a dick, it is Dimpy and his magical line that explains the absurdity of his demand. pic.twitter.com/eHKtiEOdi7— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Dimpy's one true love is Alisha. So when his heart shatters into a million pieces, this is all he can say. pic.twitter.com/nwflbs5CaZ— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

Saving the best for the last, they also gave a song to Dimpy. He dances his heart out with Shahid but what line does he lip-sync to in the song? I think everyone now knows the answer. pic.twitter.com/Ggc0JI0XoK— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) May 9, 2022

The people who dug up these scenes sure have a remarkable eye for detail.

