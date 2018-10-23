This Japan Firm Actually Pays its Employees to Get a Good Night's Sleep

Lack of sleep is the cause for many the physical and even psychological disorders that plague human beings living in the modern world. In fact, apart from the obvious health problems such as respiratory, neurological and cardiovascular problems, kidney malfunction and diabetes, chronic lack of sleep can also cause mental stress to the point of breakdown. Milder effects of sleeping less include low-energy, daytime drowsiness, irritability, loss of attention and efficiency.Keeping these things in mind, a Japanese firm has decided to pay its employees for getting enough sleep. Crazy Inc., a wedding organiser firm, awards points to employees who manage to log a minimum six hours of sleep at least five nights a week. The points can total up to 570 USD per year and can be redeemed in exchange for food and other supplies in the office cafeteria, Bloomberg reported.While a company paying its employees may come as a shock to many Indian employees, the initiative should not be shocking, especially in Japan. A recent survey by a Japanese food maker found that over 92 percent of the 4,300 boys and girls (ages 20) surveyed complained that they were dissatisfied with their sleep. And improving an employees sleep is a sure shot way to boost their productivity.Research shows that countries including the US and Japan lose billions of dollars due to lack of sleep. Cost of sleeplessness in the US is as high as 411 billion USD. And sleeplessness is not just a western or developed problem. India too has high levels of sleeplessness and sleep related disorders. Data released by Fitbit India reveals that from January to December 2016, Indians clocked in average of merely 6.55 hours of sleep per night. Maybe it's time for Indian companies to take a leaf out of Japan's book.