This Japanese Woman Who Speaks Fluent Bengali and Loves 'Shorshe-Ilish' Wins Internet
Sakura said that she liked studying Bengali in Jadavpur University and decided to pursue it for a long term while she stayed in Kolkata from February to August.
Video grab. (Image credit: Facebook/ Apurba Das)
An intriguing video of a foreigner fluently speaking Bangla is impressing many on the social media.
The video, uploaded on Facebook by user, Apurba Das, shows Sakura Ishikawa speaking fluent Bengali. Das captioned it as, "A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs..."
In the 7-minute conversation with a Bengali man, Sakura shares information about her educational background, her profession, and hobbies among many other things. The video showed that she is equally fluent in Hindi.
Sakura is heard saying in Bengali, "Namaskar, my name is Sakura, I work with TCS Japan. I studied Bangla at Jadavpur University, they have a Bengali department. I used to live in Golpark (Kolkata). I would walk from Golpark to Jadavpur."
Sakura also mentioned, "I liked studying Bengali in Jadavpur and decided to pursue it for a long term. I lived in Kolkata from February to August before shifting to Delhi to learn Hindi."
"I love Rabindranath Tagore's 'Postmaster'. I love ilish maach (the Hilsa fish, favourite among Bengalis), but in Japan, we don't have any fish preparations with mustard."
"I did not like roshogolla the first time I had it, but loved it the second time," Sakura Ishikawa added.
The video has got over 4.09 lakh views and 10,000 shares. As the post went viral, netizens were both surprised and happy with Sakura's linguistic skills.
A user wrote, "Bengali language is sweetest language in the world."
Another wrote, "It really feels good to see that our Bengali language and culture is appreciated and admired globally."
A post read, "Wow, it was nice to hear Bengali from a non-Bengali."
Another remarked, "I feel very proud to see this video as a Bengali."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Up with Arhaan Khan, Says 'No If, No But, I Am Done'
- Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny
- Mirabai Chanu Betters Her Own National Record to 203kg to Win Gold in Nationals
- Jeff Bezos Paid Nearly Rs 12 Lakh in Parking Tickets in 3 Years While Building Dream Mansion