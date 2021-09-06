'This Job, Man': BBC Correspondent Assumes Connection Lost, Gaffe Caught On Live TV

Live TV is a path to tread carefully since what you do gets broadcasted in real-time on the screen of people sitting at home. Adding another hilarious unit to multiple live fails on television, a BBC reporter who thought he lost his connection with the newsroom was caught venting out his frustration at the vexing connection issues.

Dan Johnson, a BBC correspondent, was reporting about the situation in Afghanistan from his hotel room in Delhi. While he finished reading his report, the anchor posed a question for Dan, which couldn’t reach him. He thought that the connection with the newsroom broke, to which Dan exclaimed in exasperation, “This job man, this job.”

The anchor, along with the entire audience, became witness to this amusing moment. The anchor apologetically said, “I think Dan did not hear my question. I think he had lost the line. I don’t think he was upset; apologies for that.”

Dan himself tweeted the video of the news report with his blooper. Sharing the video, he said, “A good reminder. Always assume you’re live on air.” He then goes on explaining about how the situation came to be. “Power cut broke the line from London. I thought I’d been taken off the air, but I waited after finishing my answer. I thought I had waited long enough. Apparently not.”

A good reminder - ALWAYS assume you are live on air, whatever goes wrong! 🙈🎙🎥📺 pic.twitter.com/zIZx8eW4Bm— Dan Johnson (@DanJohnsonNews) September 5, 2021

Dan somehow managed to shoot the video as he balanced the phone on a pile of cushions. Ending the caption, he said, “A job with many challenges but always a privilege.”

The video was viewed by over more than a lakh people. Reacting to the video, Sangita Myska, presenter at BBC Radio 4, said, “Your words at the end two-way speak for many a correspondent!” Shiv Ramdas, a popular storyteller and podcaster, appreciated Dan for not moving his head even an inch “to keep the reflection away from the camera.”

Your words at the end of this two way speak for many a correspondent!— Sangita Myska (@BBCSangita) September 5, 2021

You deserve a medal for just the discipline to maintain perfect head stillness through the shot to keep the reflection away from the camera. Alastair Cook couldn't have done it better— Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 5, 2021

Many related and resonated with Dan’s emotions. Mayeni Jones, Nigeria’s BBC Correspondent, said, “Literally, what I mutter to myself every day.”

Litterally what I mutter to myself every day 😭🤣— Mayeni Jones (@MayeniJones) September 6, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

I did feel really sorry for you as must be so frustrating but it did make me giggle. Sorry! 🤣— S (@S14099510) September 5, 2021

Made me laugh - good job you didn’t swear 😂👍— Richard Vincent (@rbvincent1) September 5, 2021

This is me on a Monday morning!— Siddhant Sangai (@siddhantsangai) September 5, 2021

Well, what do you have to say about the video?

